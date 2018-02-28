Granite Chin invades Granite State again “Fight Night at The Zone”

The article that your about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Many of New England’s best and brightest professional boxers will be in action Saturday night, April 7, as Granite Chin Promotions returns to the Granite State, presenting “Fight Night at the Zone,” at The Sports Zone in Derry, New Hampshire.

“Granite Chin is excited to be back in New Hampshire,” co-promoter Chuck Shearns said. “The town of Derry and the local businesses have already started to support the event. We are looking forward to having professional boxing in the area. Some of the fighters on the show gave us some great fights last time around and we certainly expect more on this show.”

Former New England junior middleweight champion Derek “The Surgeon” Silveira (13-2, 7 KOs), of Salem, MA, headlines in a 10-round match.

New England cruiserweight champion Chris Traietti, an Irag War veteran from Quincy, MA, will headline the event in a non-title, eight-round co-featured event. Traietti is also the co-promoter of “Fight Night at The Zone.”

Dorchester, MA lightweight Gabriel Duluc (11-2, 3 KOs) will be showcased in an eight-round fight. Undefeated UBF New England cruiserweight champion Richie “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera (6-0, 5 KOs), of Hartford, CT, returns to N.H. in a six-rounder, as does New Jersey middleweight Chris “Sandman” Thomas (7-0-1, 4 KOs).

Also fighting on the undercard in four-round bouts are Clairemont, NH junior middleweight Ricky Ford (1-1-1), Peabody, MA light heavyweight Russell Kimber (1-0), Danbury, CT junior welterweight Omar Bordoy (4-0, 1 KO), and pro-debuting Irish welterweight Paddy McGee, who fights out of Dorchester.

All opponents will soon be determined. All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Tickets, priced at $60.00 (ringside), $45.00 and $30.00, are on sale and available to purchase at www.ticketriver.com. Tables with wait service are also available for $400.00.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m., first bout 7:30 p.m. ET.

Event sponsors include Bentley Chevrolet, Tobin Scientific, Matrix Aerospace, TownPlace Suites, Manchester Monarchs and Cars.com.

