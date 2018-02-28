The article that your about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

DAZN is the exclusive home of the Joshua vs Parker fight in Germany, Austria and Canada

DAZN will also show the fight non-exclusively in Switzerland

No additional pay-per-view charge, DAZN subscribers will be able to watch the fight as part of their monthly subscription

The World heavyweight unification clash between Anthony Joshua MBE and Joseph Parker will be broadcast live and exclusively on DAZN in multiple markets next month. The contest between the two champions will be aired live from Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday March 31 in Germany, Austria and Canada.

UNDEFEATED CHAMPIONS

The fight will be only the second time in boxing history where two undefeated heavyweight champions compete in a unification bout. British fighter Joshua, the IBF and WBA World Champion, who has won all 20 of his professional fights by knockout will face New Zealand star Parker, the WBO belt holder, who’s achieved 18 knockouts in his 24 wins to date.

LIVE ON DAZN

In partnership with Matchroom Boxing and Duco Events, DAZN will exclusively showcase all the action in the run up to the big night, including the must see weigh in and press conferences between the two fighters. DAZN will also broadcast behind the scenes footage and an archive of previous fights.

John Gleasure, Chief Commercial Officer, DAZN commented: “We are thrilled to be featuring two of the best fighters in the world in what looks set to be an epic battle; and DAZN fans get to watch it at no extra cost. Unlike other broadcasters, DAZN doesn’t charge a premium for box office events. This fight is another example of our commitment to make sport more affordable and accessible than ever before. On DAZN you get the biggest and best sporting events, for one simple, affordable price.”

Eddie Hearn, Group Managing Director at Matchroom Sport added: ““This is a history making fight – a breathtaking heavyweight unification between two young, fearless, undefeated Champions and through this partnership we are delighted that more boxing fans in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Canada will be able to witness this special night.”

