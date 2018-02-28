Kovalev, Mikhalkin and Bivol Media Workout Quotes

The article that your about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev – Two-Time Light Heavyweight World Champion

“I am hearing how everyone is saying how Mikhalkin is going to be easy, but we’ll see.”

“I think Bivol will win on Saturday night because he is much more experienced than Barrera.”

“My kids and Shabranskyy’s kids have not played in the park together since our fight (their kids actually played together at the park 5 days prior to Kovalev’s November 25 KO win over Shabranskyy).”

Igor Mikhalkin

“I trained very good and I feel very good. I know Kovalev and he will try the same style he always does – he will come and try to knock me out and I am prepared for that.”

“I’m very excited to fight at Madison Square Garden; it is like a dream come true and I promise to give the fans a good fight because I know there are many Russians that live in the area and many of them will be coming to the fight.”

Dmitry Bivol – WBA Light Heavyweight World Champion

“I know this is a big fight and I’m excited to get to fight a guy like Barrera. I’m glad I’m in a big fight because I trained very hard. I train like every fight is my last fight because every fight is the most important fight. On Saturday night, the fans will get to see what I am on all about.”

“I know Barrera is very strong and is a tough fighter. I had very good sparring partners to help me prepare for Barrera and that makes me believe that I will be the winner and stay champion.”

“After this, I want to fight the best fighters and I want to fight other champions so I can get more belts – whether that will be Kovalev or Stevenson. After this fight I will get with my team and we will decide who to fight next but I always want to fight the best but now I am only thinking about Barrera.”

About March 3: The Saturday, March 3 main event between Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev and Igor Mikhalkin is a 12-round match-up for the WBO Light Heavyweight World Title at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The co-main event features WBA Light Heavyweight World Champion Dmitry Bivol versus Sullivan Barrera in a 12-round title fight. Tickets range from $50 to $300 and are available online at TicketMaster.com and at the Madison Square Garden box office. The event is promoted by Main Events, Krusher Promotions and World of Boxing in association with EC Box Promotions, is sponsored by Medoff Vodka and Leon.ru and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing® beginning at 10:05 p.m. ET/PT.

