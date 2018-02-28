Salita Signs Top Light Heavyweight Umar Salamov to Co-Promotional Contract

The article that your about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Dmitriy Salita, of Salita Promotions, proudly announces the signing of world-class light heavyweight contender Umar Salamov to a co-promotional contract, along with KA Promotions.

Salamov (20-1, 15 KOs) hails from Alkhan-Kala, Russia, but is currently in Detroit training at the legendary Kronk Gym with Javan SugarHill Steward.

“Umar is a tall, rangy light heavyweight with crafty footwork and an arsenal of punches,” said Steward. “Being that Umar is only 23 years of age, his natural athleticism and creativity in the ring makes me excited to teach him that Kronk magic, which will make him a force in the strong light heavyweight division.”

“I have relocated my training base to Detroit and look forward to a big year,” said Salamov. “My goal this year is to become a mandatory challenger for a world title in one of the four sanctioning bodies and fight for a world title.”

The 23-year-old slugger has already amassed quite a collection of championships as professional. He is the former IBO Youth and World Light Heavyweight, WBO Youth World, European and International, and the IBF East/West Europe Light Heavyweight Champion.

“Umar is one of the best light Heavyweights in the world,” said Dmitriy Salita. “It’s a division that is packed with lots of very good fighters and big names. I believe Umar has the skills and the experience to be the best. He is only 23 years old and has lots of world-class experience on the elite level in the amateurs and the pros. Now with him training in Detroit, his skills and experience will go to new levels.”

Salamov says the decision to sign wit Salita was an easy one to make. “Dmitriy has a very good reputation and has done great work with the fighters he has worked with. He is very serious and responsible in his work. I have high hopes!”

