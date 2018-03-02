Chazz Witherspoon next fight announced

The article that your about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Heavyweight Chazz “The Gentleman” Witherspoon will take on veteran Mike Sheppard in in the eight-round main event on Saturday, March 10th at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The bout will headline a nine bout card dubbed “Ring Redemption” is promoted by Mis Downing Promotions in association with Silver Spoon Promotions.

Witherspoon of Paulsboro, New Jersey has a record of 36-3 with 28 knockouts.

The 36 year-old Witherspoon is a 14 year-veteran who has wins over Michael Alexander (11-0), Talmidge Giffiths (24-6-3), Jonathan Haggler (18-1), Adam Richards (21-1), Ty Cobb (14-2), Nick Guivas (11-2-2) & Michael Marrone (21-5.

Witherspoon is on a six-fight knockout streak, with the latest being a 4th round stoppage over Jonathan Sandoval on October 1, 2016 in Trenton, New Jersey.

Sheppard of Palestine, West Virginia has a record of 25-22-2 with 11 knockouts.

Sheppard is a 21 year-professional who has fought a whose-who of fighters that include former world champions Ruslan Chagaev, Antonio Tarver and James Toney: as well as world title challenger Gerald Washington.

Sheppard is coming off a loss to undefeated Simon Kean on December 16, 2017 in Laval, Quebec, Canada.

Seeing action in the eight-round co-feature will be welterweight Anthony “Juice” Young of Atlantic City, NJ taking on Fidel Monterrosa Munoz.

The 29 year-old Atlantic City native and seven year veteran will be making his 11th start on the boardwalk.

Young has won seven fights in a row, which includes his last outing, when he took a six-round unanimous decision over Carlos Winston Velasquez on August 19, 2017 at The Claridge. This will be Young’s fifth fight at The Claridge and fourth in a row.

Munoz of Ecatapec, Mexico has a record of 38-16-1 with 30 knockouts.

The 29 year-old Munoz is a 12 year veteran, and is the former Colombian lightweight champion. Munoz has a win over Oscar Cuero (8-0) and has been in the ring with world champions Humberto Soto & Antonio Demarco as well world title challengers Pablo Cesar Cano and Lenny Zappavigna.

In six-round bouts, Mike Hilton (8-0, 7 KOs) of Trenton, NJ will take on Hector Perez (3-1, 2 KOs) of Pleasantville, NJ in a cruiserweight bout.

Prince Badi Ajamu (28-3-1, 15 KOs) of Camden, NJ faces Willis Lockett (15-22-6, 5 KOs) of Takoma Park, Maryland in a cruiserweight fight.

Gabriel Pham (9-1, 4 KOs) of Atlantic City, NJ takes on Blake Mansfield (6-1-1, 4 KOs) of Burlington, NC in a super middleweight showdown.

In a six-round bout, John Bauza (8-0, 5 KOs) will take on an opponent to be named in a super lightweight contest.

In four-round bouts:

Kevin Asmat (3-1, 2 KOs) of North Bergen, New Jersey will fight Edgar Cortes (5-4) of Vineland, New Jersey in a featherweight bout.

Alejandro Jimenez of New Jersey will make his pro debut against Derrick Pitts (0-1) in bantamweight bout.

Dan Murray (3-1) of Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey battles Anthony Smith (1-2, 1 KO) of Fresno, California in a junior welterweight bout.

Ticket prices are : $150 for VIP Ringside; $120 for stage seating; $85 for premium and $60 for General Admission, and can be purchased by calling Michelle at 609-712-3854 or mrgeglus12@aol.com

Mis Downing Promotions would like to thank their sponsors which includes The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, The Claridge Hotel, Fantasea Resorts, AEI Insurance, Urgent Response, HairX, Buy Smart Motors & New Vision Property Management.

