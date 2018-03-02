The article that your about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Lewis Pettitt has promised to inflict a first career defeat on Raza Hamza when the Featherweights square off over eight rounds on the undercard of Billy Joe Saunders’ WBO Middleweight World Title defence against Martin Murray at The 02 on April 14th.

The former WBA Intercontinental and WBO European Super-Bantamweight Champion is determined to get his career back on track after an inactive 2017 and knows that a win over highly-rated Frank Warren stablemate Hamza will fire him back into title contention.

“This fight has come too soon for Raza and on April 14th he’ll taste defeat for the first time,” said Pettitt. “My experience and superior boxing ability will be too much for him on the night. Whichever way he choses to box I’ll find a way to win.

“I’m not sure what kind of fight to expect from him but I will be fully prepared to get the win. Raza is big and tall but he doesn’t use his best attributes to his advantage. He likes to come forward and have a fight but that will play into my hands.

“This is the perfect fight for me at this stage of my career. If I want to get back on track and kick on then I need to be beating these kind of opponents convincingly to prove the level that I’m at.

“In the past I’ve found it hard to get up for fights against opponents that have come over with losing records. I need a fight with someone who poses a real threat and in Raza I have that. I’m fully motivated and I’ve been training like a man possessed.

“I think Raza will bring out the best in me. I’ve been guilty of dropping my level against lesser opponents but that won’t happen against him. You’re going to see a different fighter when I’ve got someone in front of me that wants to win and has a proper camp under their belt.”

Pettitt v Hamza is part of a huge night of boxing at The 02 topped by Billy Joe Saunders’ fourth defence of his WBO Middleweight World Title against Martin Murray and Terry Flanagan’s challenge for the vacant WBO Super-Lightweight World Title against undefeated American Maurice Hooker.

An unmissable card also features rising Light-Heavyweight star Anthony ‘The Beast’ Yarde and Heavyweight sensation ‘Dynamite’ Daniel Dubois, plus Darryll Williams defending his English Super-Middleweight title against Lennox Clarke while Hackney Super-Lightweight talent Ohara Davies makes his highly-anticipated comeback, with further exciting additions to the undercard to come.

General sale tickets for April 14th priced from £40 (Tier) to £300 (Hospitality) are available to purchase via www.axs.com.

