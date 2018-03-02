Stream & Video: Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz weigh-in live on YouTube and Facebook
WHAT: SHOWTIME Sports will provide live streams of official fight week events in advance of this Saturday’s heavyweight world championship between American WBC Champion Deontay Wilder and fellow-unbeaten Luis Ortiz. The fight will be televised Saturday, March 3, LIVE on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.
The Premier Boxing Champions event opens with top super middleweight contender Andre Dirrell meeting hard-hitting Jose Uzcategui for the Interim IBF Super Middleweight World Championship in an immediate rematch of one of 2017’s best and most controversial fights.
Each live stream will be available for online outlets to embed via the SHO Sports YouTube channel and available for viewing on the SHOWTIME Sports Facebook Page. YouTube links and embed codes are below.
TODAY/FRIDAY, MARCH 2 – 2:30 p.m. ET
Official Weigh-In From Barclays Center – Practice Court
SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Event Page: http://s.sho.com/2CNUdF1
SATURDAY, MARCH 3
Post-Fight Press Conference From Barclays Center Interview Room
SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Event Page: http://s.sho.com/2ozCdJq