Claressa Shields and Mary J Blige Appear as Superheroes

WBC and IBF World Super Middleweight Champion, and two-time US Olympic gold-medal winner, Claressa Shields, appeared with music legend and fellow female superstar Mary J. Blige in a special 60-second short film that aired during Sunday’s worldwide broadcast of the 90th Academy Awards.

Directed by Dee Rees and sponsored by Walmart, the film was inspired by Walmart delivery boxes and featured Shields and Blige as superheroes.

Proudly presenting an out of this world film created by director Dee Rees. It all begins when #TheWalmartBox arrives. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OZtoQbRs4h

A world-famous singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress, Blige is a nine-time Grammy Award winner, a three-time Golden Globe nominee and the first woman to receive multiple Academy Award nominations in the same year (for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song). She has sold 75 million records worldwide.

In addition to being the current unified WBC and IBF World Super Middleweight Champion, Flint, Michigan’s Shields won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, becoming the first American boxer-female or male-to win consecutive medals. In just her first full year as a professional, Shields was named USA Today: Female Fighter of the Year, Yahoo Sports: Female Fighter of the Year, WBAN: Hottest Rising Star and WBAN: Most Inspirational.

Shields (5-0, 2 KOs) is currently hard at work, preparing for her next fight in April on SHOWTIME.

