Olympic Gold Medal winner Daniyar Yeleussinov signs pro contract

Boxing Stars Management Group LLC is proud to announce the signing of 2016 Olympic Gold Medal winner, Daniyar Yeleussinov to an exclusive managerial contract.

As an amateur, Daniyar, was the dominant world amateur welterweight for the last 4 years.

Daniyar was also the 2013 world amateur champion

Going into the 2016 Olympics, the captain of the Kazakhstan Boxing Team was the favorite of the division, and proved his worth by winning all of his bouts via dominant 3-0 decisions including a win over undefeated top British prospect, Josh Kelly in the 2nd round.

His style has been compared to Vasyl Lomachenko and Floyd Mayweather as he has outstanding hand and foot speed, he works off angles, has an impeccable defense and has tremendous power in both hands.

Yeleussinov has continued his countries’ domination in one of boxing’s glamour divisions as he is the 4th straight Kazakhstan boxer to win Gold in the welterweight division, and he is the 1st of those Olympic champions to turn professional.

“When I was coming up, I looked up to the welterweights who won Gold medals before me. Bakhtiyar Artayev, Bakhyt Sarsekbayev, and Serik Sapiyev were my idols,” said Yeleussinov. “I know if they ever turned professional, all three of them would have been world champion, as well as pound for pound one of the best. By signing with my management team, I know they will lead me to the pros properly, and give me the opportunity to show that Kazakhstan not only produces the best welterweights in the amateurs but also the best welterweights in the professional ranks!”

“I want to thank the Kazakhstan Federation Boxing for they have been very supportive to both Daniyar and us with the decision to turn professional,” said Ziya Aliyev, Managing Director of Boxing Stars Management Group LLC. “Kazakhstan is among the elite amateur programs in the world as they have won the most medals in the past several Olympics. With that said, we are honored to have a fighter like Daniyar in our stable as he is not only a great Olympic boxer but also a great person out of the ring.”

“Daniyar is a talent that comes around once every 20 years, who is capable to win a world title in two years and then rule the division for years to come!”

“Many of the top boxing promoters and managers were trying to sign Daniyar because they see what we see, a future superstar in boxing.”

Details on Yeleussinov’s pro debut will be announced shortly

