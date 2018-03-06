Professional boxing returns to Walsall Town Hall

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Professional boxing returned to Walsall Town Hall on Saturday with BCB Promotions’ Class of 2018 show, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall.

The inclement weather saw a number of fights postponements but the show went on and didn’t disappoint.

Prospects Alex Florence, Ryan ‘Stewart’ Davies, Danny Ball and Damian Kiwior – who was making his debut – all recorded victories.

Ledbury’s Florence put Czech Republic’s Jan Korec to the sword early. The 21 year-old super lightweight buzzed his opponent – ten years his senior – early doors and his stinging shots were visibily causing the Czech fighter discomfort. A big right stunned Korec and referee for the evening, Kevin Parker, brought an end to proceedings in the opening round.

Tividale’s Ryan Davies recorded a first career stoppage as his power proved too much for Birmingham’s Myles Vale over four rounds. Vale started the brighter, catching Davies and pushing him back. However, as the fight wore on ‘Rhino’ began to catch Vale with his overhand right and, in the final round, caught Vale with a peach of a shot that saw Parker wave the contest off with moments to go.

After two KO’s from his opening three contests, Kingswinford super welterweight Danny Ball was taken the distance by experienced Bolton campaigner, Chris Jenkinson. 21 year-old Ball will have learnt from this bout than his previous three put together as Jenkinson, a veteran of more than 60 contests, proved a tough nut to crack. Ball did just enough to record a 39-38 victory.

Topping the bill was Poland’s decorated amateur, Damian Kiwior, who was making his eagerly-awaited professional debut. Kiwior moved to the UK in November and has been training at BCB HQ ever since. The 24 year-old enjoyed a highly decorated amateur career in his homeland where he picked up two golds, silver and a bronze in the Polish Senior Citizenships as well as being named youth champion in 2016.

After participating in the World Championships last year, Kiwior made the decision to turn over and looked comfortable throughout his four round contest with Bulgaria’s Anatoli Lyubenov. Understandbly apprehensive on his debut, Kiwior was caught by the odd shot from Lyubenov but settled into the fight and ran out 40-36 victor.

BCB Promotions raised money for Reagan Asbury, who died outside the venue back in October. A moment of reflection was also observed before the evening began, which passed without incident. A further collection, with the total being donated to Reagan’s family, will take place at their next show at the Town Hall on 21st April.

