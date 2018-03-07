Joseph Parker not happy with ‘King of Pies’ comment

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

WBO Heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker is determined to make chatshow host Graham Norton eat his words for his ‘King of Pies’ taunt at the end of the month.

Parker will face British superstar, Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight unification bout for the WBO, IBF, WBA and IBO titles at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on March 31 (British time).

It appears Norton’s off the cuff comments to Joshua on his chat-show in January has provided motivation for the 26-year-old kiwi fighter.

“Camp is going fantastic. I feel like I’m in great shape”, said Parker, talking to New Zealand radio station, The Rock.

“When he (Graham Norton) called me the ‘King of Pies’, I’m going to take my shirt off at the weigh-in and honestly, see if I’ve been eating pies or not!

“I feel like I’m punching sharp, I’m moving well, making a lot of angles, movements, fitness is good, so everything is on track”.

Parker is amused at Eddie Hearn talking up a potential Anthony Joshua versus Deontay Wilder fight for later in the year.

“I think my plans for the year are I fight Joshua and I beat him and then a re-match so that’s my plans for the year”.

Parker, who is more than two years younger than Joshua, has an impressive 24-0 record with 18 knockouts and the fastest hands in the heavyweight division.

He will enter the ring in Cardiff with 123 professional rounds under his belt, almost double the experience of his opponent, who is widely regarded as the best heavyweight in the world.

