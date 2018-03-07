Avery Sparrow: I watched some footage on Serrano, I turned it off, I wasn’t too impressed

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Sparrow one of the fastest-rising prospects in the Philadelphia area, will take on seasoned veteran Jesus Serrano, of Nogales, Mexico in the main event.

“I watched some footage on Jesus Serrano. About one minute and then I turned it off and put on Floyd Mayweather. I wasn’t too impressed. Every time I see the possibly of an upset, I get more confident.”

“Some things that happened last year were designed just for me. The universe was working in my favor. After I fought Anthony Burgin, everything just fell in my lap.”

“When I fought Isaelin Florian that was 8 days notice. That came fast. But I’m in the gym and I’m not shying away from any opportunities. I wake up every day to be a star.”

“I watched 30 seconds of Jose Lopez and said, ‘Oh yea, we got this.’ I took the fight in eleven days notice. I could have done better. But I won convincingly.”

“I’m pushing to be a world champion. I got to beat certain guys and do certain things to get there. But I am willing to do those things. I’m getting better every fight. I train for a 12-round world championship fight every fight.”

“Winning two Philly Briscoe Awards is amazing. These are the little steps that we take to get to the big stage. It is satisfying.”

John Joe Nevin, Ireland’s 2012 Olympic Silver Medalist

Nevin who won a silver medal for Ireland in the 2012 Olympics, returns to Philadelphia for the second time when he boxes four- time Canadian national amateur champion Alex Torres Rynn in the scheduled eight-round lightweight semifinal.

“I don’t know Alex Torres Rynn. He knows me. Apparently, he’s talking some sh*t. He just wants to make a name for himself. I don’t think he’s that stupid to think he can win. He’s going to get his ass kicked. He can’t talk so much when he’s sleep!” -John Joe Nevin https://youtu.be/Y1QAqZPm3UE

Jerome Conquest, WBF Lightweight Champion

Conquest of Philadelphia, a former Parx Casino® employee, will test himself against seasoned veteran Tyrone Luckey of Neptune, NJ.

Even before I turned pro, they judged me. They said I was nothing. They said I was a follower. But after 11 fights, I won a regional world title!” -Jerome Conquest https://youtu.be/BJRb_H2Cvhw

Nahir Albright, Junior Welterweight

Albright of Sickerville, NJ faces off with Sidney Maccow of New York, who will be traveling to Pennsylvania for the first time since his pro debut in 2014.

“I had an eight-week camp. I stay in the gym all year round. waiting for an opportunity. The guy I’m fighting is a veteran. He’s got more fights than me. I have to stick to the gameplan and be ready. I like Manny Pacquiao. He came from nothing. He used to run with no shoes. It shows you that hard work will get you anywhere in this sport.” -Nahir Albright https://youtu.be/aLUz6Os8WP4

Isaiah Wise, 2017 Briscoe Award Nominee, Fight of the Year vs Fred Jenkins

Wise of North Philadelphia, will be in a classic Philly vs. New Jersey match up when he goes toe-to-toe with Anthony Prescott of Cherry Hill.

“Anthony Prescott is durable. He’s a crafty veteran. He’s not going to stop. But I don’t think he’s used to someone applying pressure like I do. I’m gritty. I want to live up to being a Philly fighter.

ABOUT MARCH 9

The March 9 card will consist of seven fights with the first one beginning at 7:30 p.m. Doors to open at 6:30 p.m. The cards are promoted by Joe Hand Promotions. This event is only for adults age 21 and older. Tickets priced at $50, $75 and $100 are on sale at Joe Hand Promotions (215-364-9000) and also online at www.joehandpromotions.com. You can also purchase tickets from the Hold My Ticket Call Center at (1-877-466-3404) and at www.parxcasino.com

