USA & Ireland team rosters announced by USA Boxing for Northeast Tour

USA Boxing announced today the tentative rosters for the three-city USA vs. IRL Northeast Boxing Tour that is kicking off March 12 at Boston’s Royale Entertainment Complex. All three stops will showcase top USA boxers that have won numerous international medals.

Boston’s stop, which is presented by Budweiser, will feature three World Championship medalists, including 2017 Elite World Championship bronze medalist Troy Isley (Alexandra, Va.), who just earned a silver at the 2018 Strandja Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria last month, as well as 2016 Youth World Champions Delante Johnson (Cleveland, Ohio) and 2016 Youth World Championship bronze medalist Richard Torrez (Tulare, Calif.). Johnson and Torrez both represented Team USA with Isley in Bulgaria, where Johnson earned a bronze medal.

Other boxers to represent Team USA in Boston include Keyshawn Davis (Norfolk, Va.) who just earned his first international title in Bulgaria. Headlining the women is Virginia Fuchs (Kemah, Texas), who won four international gold medals in 2017 and began her 2018 with a bronze at the Strandja Tournament.

Team USA’s second dual at Springfield’s MassMutal Center on March 15 will be headlined once again Isley and Johnson, as well as their 2017 World Championship teammate Quinton Randall (Humble, Texas) will join them on this leg of the tour, along with 2017 National Champion and Continental Championship silver medalist Oshae Jones (Toledo, Ohio). Two-time World Champion Marc Castro (Fresno, Calif.) will represent Team USA for the first time at the elite level.

Amoskeag Beverages and Manchester PAL will present the third and final stop in Manchester, N.H. on March 21. Duke Ragan (Cincinnati, Ohio), 2017 World Championship silver medalist, will headline the final stop along with 2017 World Championship bronze medalist Freudis Rojas (Las Vegas, Nev.), as well as Fuchs and Torrez. Other boxers anticipated to compete include 2017 USA Boxing National Champions Jared Anderson (Toledo, Ohio) and international medalist Stacia Suttles (Bronx, N.Y.)

Team Ireland will bring a total of 18 different boxers to compete throughout the tour, and a full roster can be seen below for both teams.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on USA vs. IRL Northeast Boxing Tour, click here.

USA Boxing Roster – **All rosters are subject to change**

Boston

51 kg / 112 lbs: Virginia Fuchs, Kemah, Texas, 29

60 kg / 132 lbs: Stacia Suttles, Bronx, N.Y., 23

60 kg / 132 lbs: Keyshawn Davis, Norfolk, Va., 19

64 kg / 141 lbs: Delante Johnson, Cleveland, Ohio, 19

69 kg / 152 lbs: Oshae Jones, Toledo, Ohio, 20

69 kg / 152 lbs: Quinton Randall, Humble, Texas, 27

75 kg / 165 lbs: Troy Isley, Alexandria, Va., 19

75 kg / 165 lbs: Nikita Ababiy, Brooklyn, N.Y., 19

81 kg / 178 lbs: Khalil Coe, Jersey City, N.J., 21

91 kg / 201 lbs: Adrian Tillman, Colorado Springs, Colo., 22

91+ kg / 201+ lbs: Richard Torrez, Tulare, Calif., 18

Springfield

56 kg / 123 lbs: Marc Castro, Fresno, Calif., 18

60 kg / 132 lbs: Keyshawn Davis, Norfolk, Va., 19

64 kg / 141 lbs: Amelia Moore, Alexandria, Va., 28

64 kg / 141 lbs: Charlie Sheehy, Brisbane, Calif., 19

64 kg / 141 lbs. Delante Johnson, Cleveland, Ohio, 19

69 kg / 152 lbs: Oshae Jones, Toledo, Ohio,

69 kg / 152 lbs: Quinton Randall, Humble, Texas, 27

75 kg / 165 lbs: Nikita Ababiy, Brooklyn, N.Y., 19

75 kg / 165 lbs: Troy Isley, Alexandria, Va., 19

81 kg / 178 lbs: Khalil Coe, Jersey City, N.J., 21

91 kg / 201 lbs: Adrian Tillman, Colorado Springs, Colo., 22

Manchester

51 kg / 112 lbs: Virginia Fuchs, Katy, Texas, 29

56 kg / 123 lbs: Duke Ragan, Cincinnati, Ohio, 29

60 kg / 132 lbs: Stacia Suttles, Bronx, N.Y., 23

60 kg / 132 lbs: James Browning, Las Vegas, Nev., 18

64 kg / 132 lbs: Charlie Sheehy, Brisbane, Calif., 19

69 kg / 152 lbs: Quinton Randall, Humble, Texas, 27

69 kg / 152 lbs: Freudis Rojas Jr., Las Vegas, Nev., 19

75 kg / 165 lbs: Nikita Ababiy, Brooklyn, N.Y., 19

75 kg / 175 lbs: Naomi Graham, Colorado Springs, Colo., 28

91 kg / 201 lbs: Jared Anderson, Toledo, Ohio, 18

91+ kg/ 201+ lbs: Richard Torres, Tulare, Calif., 18

Ireland’s Boxing Roster

54 kg / : Lauren Hogan, Offaly, 21

56 kg / 123 lbs: Evan Metcalfe, Dublin, 28

60 kg / 123 lbs: George Bates, Dublin, 23

60 kg / 123 lbs.: Francis Cleary, Mayo, 19

60 kg / 123 lbs.: Kellie Harrington, Dublin, 28

64 kg / 141 lbs.: Paddy Donovan, Limerick, 19

64 kg / 141 lbs: Caoimhin Ferguson, Antrim, 21

64 kg / 141 lbs.: Wayne Kelly, Laois, 21

69 kg / 152 lbs. L Eugene McKeever, Drogheda, 21

69 kg / 152 lbs: Kieran Molloy, Galway, 21

69 kg / 152 lbs: Grain Walsh, Offaly, 22

75 kg / 165 lbs: Aoife Burke, Dublin, 20

75 kg / 165 lbs: Brett McGinty, Derry, 19

75 kg / 165 lbs: Gerard French, Antrim, 20

75 kg / 165 lbs: Michael Nevin, Laois, 19

81 kg / 178 lbs: Caoimhin Hynes, Antrim, 20

91 kg / 201 lbs: Kiril Afanasev, Dublin, 26

91+ kg / 201+ lbs: Dean Gardiner, Tipperary, 27

USA vs. Ireland Schedule

March 12: Royale Entertainment Complex, Boston, Mass.

March 15: MassMutual Center, Springfield, Mass.

March 21: The Manchester Downtown Hotel, Manchester, N.H.

All boxers and bouts are subject to change.

