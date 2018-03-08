Q&A with boxer Barrie Mcrorie

I am the owner of Ringnews24 and the KO Boxing Forum. I love watching and talking boxing with fans, and members can find me on Ringnews24’s KO Boxing Forum. I enjoy interviewing boxers and watching old, new and classic fights.

Ringnews24.com: At what age did you start boxing and what inspired you to become a fighter?

I started going to boxing around age 9 at a local amateur gym and was there on and off into my early teens. I always was fascinated with fighting sports from a young age and watching fights on TV – I just had passion for the sport.

Ringnews24.com: What was your amateur record and did you win anything as an amateur boxer?

I never boxed amateur at all. I took up kickboxing in my teens and had a lot of contests winning a few Scottish tournaments. I also had a couple of Muay Thai fights as well as full contact kickboxing .

Ringnews24.com: What side of your game have you worked on the most since turning pro professional?

I wouldn’t say I’ve worked on anything different my style is really suited to the pro’s.

Ringnews24.com: Aside from boxing, do you have any hobbies or interests that you pursue?

No, not really I’m a gym rat. I’m never away when I’m not fighting. I’m usually just working on getting fitter faster and stronger.

Ringnews24.com: Do you have any short or long-term goals within the sport and if so, have you set yourself a timescale on reaching them?

No, not really – I just want to take it one fight at a time and not look beyond any of my opponents . The eventual end game is to contest for titles but at the moment it’s just all about beating whoever they put in front of me and climbing the ladder.

Ringnews24.com: Is it tough to go full-time? Do you have to be more flexible to make a living from the sport?

Yeah, my schedule during training camp is pretty hectic as I work full time and my shift starts at 6:30am. I’m up and out running 6 miles at 4:30am before work then. I have my dinner before I leave work at 5pm and go straight to the gym for a few hours.

Ringnews24.com: Who is your current trainer and where do you train?

My current trainers are Ged Murray and Charlie Parvin they keep me on my toes with rigorous training sessions and I train at Elite kickboxing and fitness gym in Carfin which my stablemate and friend Ginnie McGinnis owns. It’s perfect we’re one weight division apart so we have great sparring for each other.

Ringnews24.com: Do you always stay in shape between fights or do you put on a lot of weight?

Yeah I do blow up in weight but I’m always fit and can make weight easy as I have a top nutritionist on board Leah’s nutrition I’ve never made weight so easy before.

Ringnews24.com: Who has been the biggest influence in your career so far?

I’d say my parents – they keep me going and driving me forward. To see them happy when I achieve something there’s no better feeling.

Ringnews24.com: Who did you look up to growing up as a boxer – who was your idol?

There are lots to name is say Pernell Whitaker, Naseem Hamed and any of the Scottish greats as well.

Ringnews24.com: Do you watch any boxing at home and if so, which fighters most appeal to you?

Yeah, I watch as much as possible I like Vasyl Lomachenko – he’s different class. Also josh Kelly has a rare talent for someone so early in the game. To be honest all of Adam Booth’s fighters are different class and Josh Taylor from Edinburgh is also in my top ten.

Ringnews24.com: Who is the toughest opponent you have fought to date?

In kickboxing I fought highly decorated multi world champion and MMA superstar Michael ‘Venom Page’ who also just turned pro last year with David Haye .

Ringnews24.com: Who is your dream opponent at your weight?

My weight, I’d love to fight ‘Pretty Boy’ Floyd Mayweather when he was a super lightweight and came forward as a fighter.

Ringnews24.com: What would you say is your biggest win to date in the ring?

I enjoyed my pro debut as I got the 4 rounds out of my opponent and just really enjoyed it against a tricky operator.

Ringnews24.com: What is going on with your boxing career now – can you tell readers when, where and against whom you will be fighting next?

I’m in camp at the moment for my 3rd pro fight against unbeaten Sheffield man Craig Kennerdale at the Stanrigg Hall in Greengairs, Airdrie on April 14th – which will be a great fight as I think our styles will really gel .

