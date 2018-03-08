Mikey Garcia: Lipinets is a high caliber fighter who brings great danger

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Unbeaten three division world champion Mikey Garcia and IBF Junior Welterweight World Champion Sergey Lipinets kicked off fight week in San Antonio Wednesday by participating in media workouts at the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy before they enter the ring Saturday, March 10 live on SHOWTIME (10:15 p.m. ET/PT) from Freeman Coliseum.

Also participating in Wednesday’s workout and competing on the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast was two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy, who meets Kiryl Relikh in a rematch of their thrilling fight last May, this time for the vacant WBA 140-pound world title.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar Sports and TGB Promotions in association with Leija-Battah Promotions, are priced at $250, $150, $75, $50 and $20 and are on sale now. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000 or 210 556-7390.

Unbeaten contender Mario Barrios, of San Antonio, was also in attendance on Wednesday as he prepares for his SHOWTIME EXTREME matchup against Eudy Bernardo. The SHOWTIME BOXING in SHO EXTREME telecast begins live at 8 p.m. ET/PT and features undefeated Alejandro Luna facing former world title challenger Richard Commey in a 12-round IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator.

MIKEY GARCIA

“I want to take on these big opportunities because I want to challenge myself. This is another chance to prove to all the fans what kind of fighter I am.

“Everything depends on my opponent. If I find there’s an opportunity to go for a knockout, I’m definitely going to take it. If it goes 12 rounds, then he’s a very tough fighter and I expect Lipinets to be tough. I’m just going to do whatever it takes to win the fight. If the opportunity is there, I’m definitely going to go for the knockout because that’s what we’re here to do. I’m here to make the fight as easy as possible.

“I feel good. I’m fighting a bigger man naturally, so that’s something I have to get adjusted to but I still feel that my ability and my skills are enough to compete at the highest level with these men and that’s why I’m comfortable fighting at 140. I still feel that 135 might be a better fit for me because I’m a little bit of a naturally bigger, stronger man at 135, but at 140 I feel just as good as far as my speed, my footwork and my reflexes.

“It would be very nice to win a fourth division title. That would obviously be a big accomplishment in my career and it would be the second time I won the title here in the state of Texas. I have a lot of appreciation and love for San Antonio boxing fans.

“Some critics aren’t giving Lipinets much credit because he’s only had 13 fights, but that tells you how good of a fighter he is. It took me 30 fights to be a world champion. He’s a high caliber fighter who brings great danger. At the end of the day, I believe I’m the better boxer and that will help me get the win.”

