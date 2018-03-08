Nick Jenman’s fight moved up to co-headline at the Genting Arena

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Nick Jenman’s IBO Continental middleweight title fight with Andrew Robinson at the Genting Arena later this month is now the co-headline following the announcement that Frankie Gavin’s world title tilt has been postponed.

Jenman, who has won 20 of his 30 outings to date only fought a few weeks ago and has been straight back in the gym due to be afforded what, for him, is “my world title.”

Robinson, who will be the home favourite, also has twenty wins to his name but fewer outings and, in Jenman’s eyes, lesser challenging opposition prior to the pair meeting – but that’s not saying he’s not going to be working just as hard.

See Also

Right now though, Jenman’s dream shot is now a headline one, more as his challenging for, let alone winning, the Southern Area strap, was all he wanted.

“Challenging for the Southern Area title was a dream to me so getting a chance to win the IBO leaves me speechless,” began Nick.

“Words can’t describe this feeling and it’s a winnable fight. Don’t get me wrong though, this kid is tough, a very hard opponent.

Looking for boxing tickets?

“My work rate and fitness however is through the roof and I know that, going in there in a few weeks’ time, I have to be an annoying, busy bee, frustrate him, and not stand there and trade punches with him.

“If I do that, then I believe I can win this.”

Having a friendship with the former headliner, Frankie Gavin, Nick is knowing of what his fellow athlete must be feeling and, although he thanks his sponsors for their ongoing and continued support, he acknowledges Frankie in the same.

Nick added; “I’m gutted for Frankie but I know, like everyone else does, that he’ll be back and he will go and win the world title.

“As for me, I’d like to personally thank my sponsors and the team I have around me.

“I could not have done any of this without you.”

Tickets are available from Nick Jenman for his IBO continental middleweight title fight with Andrew Robinson at the Genting Arena, Birmingham on March 24 via 07825 816536 – a coach is also being provided to and from the venue.

Read more articles about: Nick Jenman

See Also