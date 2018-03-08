Sergey Lipinets: Garcia’s records and accomplishments don’t matter to me

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Unbeaten three division world champion Mikey Garcia and IBF Junior Welterweight World Champion Sergey Lipinets kicked off fight week in San Antonio Wednesday by participating in media workouts at the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy before they enter the ring Saturday, March 10 live on SHOWTIME (10:15 p.m. ET/PT) from Freeman Coliseum.

Also participating in Wednesday’s workout and competing on the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast was two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy, who meets Kiryl Relikh in a rematch of their thrilling fight last May, this time for the vacant WBA 140-pound world title.

Unbeaten contender Mario Barrios, of San Antonio, was also in attendance on Wednesday as he prepares for his SHOWTIME EXTREME matchup against Eudy Bernardo. The SHOWTIME BOXING in SHO EXTREME telecast begins live at 8 p.m. ET/PT and features undefeated Alejandro Luna facing former world title challenger Richard Commey in a 12-round IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator.

SERGEY LIPINETS

“It was a great camp. We had a lot of different sparring partners that were giving me different looks as far as boxing abilities. Every single one of them had styles similar to Mikey. I’m ready to go. I’m not going to let anything get in the way. I’ll come out victorious Saturday night.

“I feel great. It doesn’t matter if I’m an underdog or not, I’m ready to prove everybody wrong. I really want to show everybody that I’m the one that they should be looking at; that I’m the champion.

“Mikey’s records and accomplishments don’t matter to me. He’s got two hands, two feet and one head. He’s just another person, he’s just another fighter I’m fighting. I prepared for little different things to fight Mikey but once I get in the ring, it’s going to be Mikey and me and you’ll see how it’s going to go down.

“My hand injury took place over the course of sparring. We were changing sparring partners two rounds at a time. I hit one of them at some point and the next morning [the injury] blew up. I didn’t really feel it at the time when I hurt it.

“It’s completely cured; there is no problem with the hand and you’ll see it in action on Saturday night – no problem at all.”

