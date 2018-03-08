St. Patrick’s Day Clash 3 live on PPV

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

“St. Patrick’s Day Clash 3” will air on Pay-Per-View, as well as on Super Channel in Canada,starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, Saturday night, March 17, live from the House of Blues in Boston, featuring a championship match between hometown favorite Danny “Bhoy” O’Connor and Canadian challenger Steve “The Dragon” Claggett. A special Dropkick Murphys acoustic set will be aired live prior to the main event.

“St. Patrick’s Day Clash 3”, presented by Murphys Boxing, will be distributed in the United States by Integrated Sports Media on cable, satellite and digital PPV via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DISH and FITE.TV app and website for a suggested retail price of only $24.95.

Viewers in Canada will be able to see it live on Super Channel which will showcase Calgary’s rising star Steve Claggett to the entire country on Saturday, Mar. 17.

Fans around the world can also order “St. Patrick’s Day Clash 3 via FITE TV live streaming platform (excluding Canada) for $24.95. For details visit www.fite.tv

“We can’t wait for this show,” offered promoter Ken Casey, also the front-man for Dropkick Murphys. “This is going to be our best St. Paddy’s Day show. Danny O’Connor-Steve Claggett is a ShoBox or HBO Boxing After Dark quality fight. Plus, the No. 1 world contender, T.J. Doheny, is fighting a former top contender; undefeated featherweights Irvin Gonzalez and Sula Segawa are 17-0 between them, and William Foster, one of the most talented young fighters in the country, fights a veteran of 44 pro fights who has never been stopped. This is truly a world-class event at the most fun venue in Boston, House of Blues. The Dropkick Murphys will be playing a set before the main event. This is a show you don’t want to miss!”

The 10-round main event between extremely aggressive junior welterweights O’Connor and Claggett figures to be a barn-burner from the opening bell to the end. Neither fighter takes a step backwards, nor do they ever stop firing punches, which makes for an incredibly entertaining, can’t miss showdown.

“I’m going to pick Claggett apart,” the 32-year-old O’Connor predicted. “A lot is at stake and that’s why I pushed for this fight. I could have fought an easier opponent, but I didn’t want to. I’m going to break into the elite level of boxing and this is a step towards that.”

O’Connor (29-3, 11 KOs), fighting out of Framingham, MA, will defend his World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver International junior welterweight title for the first time. The popular boxer was a 2008 U.S. Olympic Team alternate, as well as the 2008 National Golden Gloves and US Future Stars champion as an amateur.

The aggressive Irish-American southpaw has won his last three fights, including a third-round knockout of previously unbeaten Daniel Gonzalez (14-0-1) for the vacant WBC Silver Intercontinental strap last November at Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.

“I’m happy to be fighting at home in front of my support system,” the affable O’Connor said. I have a great fan-base and it’s motivating to know I will again have the chance to showcase my talent in front of them. I’m grateful for the continued support along my boxing journey.”

The 28-year-old Claggett (26-4-1, 17 KOs) has resurrected his career since he decided to drop back down to super lightweight three fights ago, all victories, including a pair of title-winning 10-round decisions over previously unbeaten opponents, Yves Ulysse, Jr. (14-0) for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) North American super lightweight title, as well as Emmanuel Robles (15-0-1) for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) NABA USA super lightweight crown. Neither of Claggett’s titles will be at stake versus O’Connor.

“Many people are under the impression that I’ve been brought in as a B-side opponent for this match up, but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” the non-stop Claggett explained. “We selected Danny O’Connor shortly after my last fight in October and have worked tirelessly to make it happen. I’m looking forward to facing someone who fights moving forwards. Nobody is going to try and tap dance on St. Patrick’s Day.”

Much like his last fight this past October, in which he traveled to Montreal and Ulysse, Jr. in his backyard, Montreal, Claggett is fighting in his opponent’s backyard again, only this time against a popular Irish-American in Boston on St. Patrick’s Day.

“No problem,” Claggett commented, “bring it on. I have no fear of any man! My team will sit down with my promoter, KO Night Boxing, after this fight to look at the next move. I expect that I’ll be positioned to fight for a world junior welterweight title soon enough.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity to showcase my talents, live on Super Channel, for my large, supportive fanbase in Canada. I appreciate Super Channel stepping up to allow its viewers and my fans to join us on this big night. Subscribe to Super Channel for your front row seats on St. Patrick’s Day.”

In the eight-round co-feature event, Irish junior featherweight T.J. “Power” Doheny (18-0, 13 KOs), fighting out of Australia, puts his undefeated record and status at risk as the mandatory No. 1 contender in the International Boxing Federation (IBF), against former International Boxing Organization (IBO World champion “Machine-Gun” Mike Oliver (26-7-1, 8 KOs, of Hartford.

Two of New England’s most promising, undefeated prospects, “The Silent Assassin” William Foster III (6-0, 6-0 (5 KOs) and Irvin Gonzalez, will be showcased in a pair of six-round matches.

A gifted junior lightweight fighting out of New Haven, CT, Foster takes on former WBC International bantamweight champion Nick “Kanyankole” Otieno (31-13, 13 KOs), while UBF All-American super featherweight champion Gonzalez, of Worcester, MA, meets fellow unbeaten featherweight prospect, Ugandan Sulaiman Segawa (9-0, 3 KOs), who now lives and trains in Silver Springs, Maryland.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

