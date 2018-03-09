Petr Petrov and Ivan Baranchyk weigh-in ahead of IBF eliminator

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Weights for tomorrow night’s co-feature bout that will pit former two-time world title challenger Petr Petrov against undefeated Ivan Baranchyk in an IBF Junior Welterweight Elimination bout that will be part of SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION, on SHOWTIME at 10 p.m. ET/PT from Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood, South Dakota.

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Petr Petrov – 12-Round IBF Junior Welterweight Title Eliminator

Baranchyk: 140 pounds

Petrov: 138 ¾ pounds

“My training has been good. The late notice should not affect me, I am always in the gym and always in good shape. I trained in Spain for six weeks before coming here, so I am 100% ready for this fight. It was an easy decision to take this fight.

“I am always staying in the gym and always ready for a fight. The 11 month layoff was not by design, I was always preparing for a fight that fell through for one reason or another

“I was not familiar with Baranchyk, but I have learned that he is an aggressive fighter that will come forward. My counter-punching and my angles will be very important in this fight. I am going to stand toe-to-toe with him.

“I know that he is the younger, bigger fighter and I am taking this fight on short notice, but none of that matters. The only thing that matters is what happens in the ring tomorrow night, and I am confident that I will win.”

“I like my new trainer (Pedro Diaz) a lot. It’s a completely different style and level of work that I’ve never tried before. I watched a lot of video of him and I really liked the work that I saw he did with Miguel Cotto.

“I feel as ready as I’ve ever felt. I feel good. The training has been more focused on my technique. I feel like I’m coming into this fight in great shape. I’ve tried to stay disciplined in training. My trainer always says you win the fight in the gym.

“I think that I’m a strong fighter, but in boxing you have to be smart too. I have been working on my intelligence in the ring and how to manage my energy. In the past, I have wasted more energy than I’ve needed to.

“My opponent doesn’t matter, the late change won’t affect me. I am ready to fight whoever they put in front of me. My game plan is the same, I am going to come out strong, aggressive, intelligent and win the fight. Petrov is a good fighter but this is a good matchup for me.

“I think it’s going to be a tough fight. Petrov is a good fighter with a lot of experience who has had a good career. But I have a long future ahead of me, too.

“Tomorrow night I’m going to show a lot of improvement in the technical aspect of my fighting. I feel that I have a very strong future in this sport and I want to be a world champion one day. Petrov is just another step for me.”

The Baranchyk (16-0, 10 KOs) vs. Petrov (38-5-2, 19 KOs) bout is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, in association with Fight Promotions Inc., Holden Productions & Banner

