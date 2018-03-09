TwitterFacebook

Steve Wraith continues the Noble Art with Heathrow dinner show

9 March 2018
Steve Wraith
Press Release

Tyneside promoter Steve Wraith is once again joining forces with his London connection, Joey Pyle Jnr for a dinner show, this time at the Thistle Hotel, Heathrow, London on April 6.

The expected five fight card will be headlined by Slough super welterweight, John ‘The Don’ Brennan, 7-5-1(2), who is scheduled for an eight rounder for the GBU England title.

The 32-year-old returns after a year on the sidelines after his shock stoppage loss against Asinia Byfield for the Southern Area super welterweight strap a year gone February at the famous York Hall.

On the undercard there will be outings for undefeated prospect, George Lamport (Farnborough) , 3-0, at middleweight, Darren Codona (Guildford) , 7-2-1, also at middleweight, super lightweight, Jamie Carey (Roehampton), 4-2(1) and the anticipated debut of super middleweight prospect, Jesse Eatson (Guildford).

Promoter Steve Wraith said of the show, his sixth in London (and 27 th overall) following a successful first venture, at the Tolworth Recreation Centre in July 2016, that: “I’m looking forward to heading back down to London and catching up with an old friend in Joey Pyle.

“After he’d had a few issues with the previous promoter I was more than happy to come on board and help this show go ahead.

“I know the fighters down there really well so I know that, not only would it be good to see them again, but that the show we have on will have some quality fights.”

Tickets are available now priced at £100 VIP (inc. 3-course dinner, front row seating and access to after-party), £80 Dinner (inc. 3-course meal), £40 Entry only (unreserved seating from 8pm) from all fighters – doors open at 6pm, dinner at 7:30pm, first fight at 8:45pm.

