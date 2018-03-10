DeGale Las Vegas Bound For Rematch With Truax

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

British star James DeGale MBE will head to Las Vegas as he aims to reclaim his IBF World Super-Middleweight title against Caleb Truax at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday 7th April, live on SHOWTIME.

‘Chunky’ will joint headline the show, promoted by TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, alongside the highly anticipated Super-Welterweight Unification showdown between WBA Super World Champion Erislandy Lara and IBF World Champion Jarrett Hurd.

DeGale is revitalised and ready for action again after taking a break over Christmas and New Year following his defeat last December to Truax at London’s Copper Box Arena when he lost his title on a majority decision.

Determined not to make any excuses for the loss, DeGale is now out for redemption and will let his actions speak in the ring as he looks to become a two-time Champion of the World to add to his illustrious fight record.

He said, “I’m happy to have the opportunity to rematch Traux and regain my IBF title. I am not going to make excuses for my poor performance, actions speak louder than words. I am excited to be boxing in Vegas and on Showtime again. The real JD will be back on fight night!”

Facing Truax in his backyard will hold no fear for DeGale. ‘Chunky’ campaigned successfully in America for 18 months in thrilling back-to-back fights that saw him win the IBF World Title in May 2015 in Boston against Andre Dirrell; head to Quebec City in November to defend against Lucian Bute in his home town; defend against Rogelio Medina in April 2016 in Washington, before battling WBC Champion Badou Jack to a controversial draw in January 2017.

With his win over Dirrell to claim the World title, he created boxing history when he became Britain’s first ever Olympic Gold medalist boxer to win a world title.

