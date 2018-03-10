Weights from Atlantic City
For Immediate Release
Atlantic City, New Jersey (March 9, 2018)–Weights for Saturday night’s card at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.
Chazz Witherspoon 236.5 – Lamont Capers 207.5
Mike Hilton 196 – Hector Perez 197
John Bauza 140 – David Morales 140
Prince Badi Ajamu 200 – Willis Lockett 191.5
Dan Murray 142.5 – Latorrie Woodberry TBA**
Alejandro Jimenez 118 – Derrick Pitts 118
Kevin Asmat 125.5 – Edgar Cortes 125.5
**Woodberry will weigh in on Saturday morning
Promoter: Mis Downing Promotions
Venue: The Claridge Hotel
1st Bell:7 PM ET
Ticket prices are : $150 for VIP Ringside; $120 for stage seating; $85 for premium and $60 for General Admission, and can be purchased by calling Michelle at 609-712-3854 or mrgeglus12@aol.com