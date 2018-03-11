Jake Haigh in his next fight steps up the rounds

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Hatton Boxing prospect Jake Haigh (8-0-0) steps up to eight rounds on BCB Promotions ‘On The March’ – this coming Saturday, 17th March.

The 23-year-old will be looking to put on a show and extend his unbeaten professional record.

“I definitely feel comfortable in fighting eight rounds,” explained ‘High Tower’. “I’ve been working hard in the gym and I keep topping my fitness up and I’m feeling very good going into this fight, I really feel I’m in the right place to keep on improving writes Jaikuran Randhawa.

“Right now, I know have to get the job done on the 17th but I am hoping to really push forward this year and challenge for an area title and get onto some really big shows. There are a lot of options open to me right but the main thing is for me to keep on progressing and developing. I’m looking forward to the 17th.

“There are some really top fighters coming through at our gym right now like Mark Heffron and Nathan Gorman, for me it’s a great atmosphere for me to be in because we are all working hard, staying active and motivating each other. None of us will shy away from a fight.”

Jake was last in action on February 16th where he came off the winner on points in a six -round contest but is expecting a much-improved performance this weekend.

“For my last fight I wasn’t at my best and I do think it was a bad performance from me, but most importantly I dug deep and got the win. After the fight I went back and spoke to my coaches and I felt that fight was a learning curve for me and I’m working hard to make sure I learn from any mistakes I made in that fight”.

Haigh hails from Macclesfield and trains out of Manchester but is looking forward to boxing in Stoke, where he’s fought many times in his career.

“Macclesfield is in the middle of Manchester and Stoke so this fight has brought me closer to home, I’ve fought in Stoke before loads of times but this will be my first time fighting at Kings Hall. I’m really excited to be involved on this card because I know Luke (Caci) quite well from the amateurs and I know a lot of the other fighters on the card because I’ve fought alongside them when we’ve been away together on juniors.”

Staffordshire’s finest will be in action in March as BCB Promotions host a night of professional boxing at King’s Hall, Stoke-On-Trent. ‘On The March’ – will also feature unbeaten Stoke quartet Kieron McLaren, Luke Caci, Nathan Heaney and Owen Jobburn as well the debutant, Ross Hollis.

