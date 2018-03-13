Baltimore Boxing to honor late Scott Wagner

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Jake Smith’s Baltimore Boxing Promotions returns to Michael’s Eighth Avenue March 22 for a special tribute event to the late Scott Wagner.

Prior to Smith hosting his cards at Michael’s Eighth, Scott Wagner’s Ballroom Boxing ran more than 70 successful shows over a 15 year period. His series was a major hit and he featured many fighters that went onto become world champions such as Terence Crawford, Hasim Rahman, Kermit Cintron, Orlin Norris and Al Cole. A longtime friend of Smith, Wagner stopped promoting in 2009 and graciously offered the family-owned Michael’s Eighth to Baltimore Boxing Promotions.

On February 16, Wagner passed away at age 49.

“Scott was one of my closest friends and I was devastated by his untimely passing,” said Smith, who co-promoted with Wagner and also fought for him in 1996. “He ran one of the most successful promotions for more than a decade and did right by the fighters.

Scott Wagner the person was even better than the promoter. He always helped other people and his experience assisted me in expanding Baltimore Boxing Promotions. I am forever thankful and will always have a place in my heart for Scott Wagner.”

Headlining this Olympic style boxing event is a grudge match between Deshawn “Soulsnatcher” Chase and Ocean City, MD’s Omar Serrano for the East Coast Middleweight title. One of Baltimore Boxing’s top prospects, Chase looks for redemption against the only man to defeat him.

n the co-featured bout of the evening, Baltimore Boxing’s Tyrell Boyd meets Tyler Langer. Boyd is a multi-time champion but is faced with a tough foe that fights out of the highly respected Mack Lewis Gym.

Other bouts will be announced shortly.

Along with honoring Wagner, Baltimore Boxing is hosting a fundraiser for Brenda Davis. The wife of legendary trainer Adrian Davis, Brenda’s battled health complications that have severely impacted her. All proceeds from the fundraiser will help cover Davis’ healthcare costs.

Tickets and tables are available by calling 410-375-9175 or going to Baltimoreboxing.com.

