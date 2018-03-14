Badou Jack confirmed for Box Fan Expo

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Two-Time World Champion Badou Jack has confirmed that he will appear, have a booth and hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 4th edition of Box Fan Expo that will take place Saturday May 5, 2018 from 10am to 5pm, during Cinco De Mayo weekend.

Jack will once again appear at this year’s Expo where he will be launching and introducing his new “Ripper Nutrition” http://rippernutrition.com products. Jack will be signing gloves, photos and merchandise. Boxing fans will also have a great opportunity to take pictures with this boxing star also known as “The Ripper”. Jack will also be facing WBC Light Heavyweight Champion Adonis “Superman” Stevenson on May 19 in Canada. The fight will be promoted by Mayweather Promotions.

The Swedish professional boxer, who is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, held the WBC Super Middleweight title from 2015 to 2017. On April 24, 2015 he defeated Anthony Dirrell to win the WBC championship belt and defended it successfully against George Groves at the MGM Grand Las Vegas on September 12, 2015 during Mexican Independence weekend. He competed in a 2017 Fight of the Year candidate against James Degale that ended in a majority draw at Barclays Center in Brooklyn last January. He made his light heavyweight debut by defeating WBA World Champion Nathan Cleverly in August and will now look to become a three-time champion against Stevenson.

Jack joins, Kelly Pavlik, Erik Morales and Fernando Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo.

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last three Expos such as Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Marco Antonio Barrera, Roy Jones Jr., Marcos Maidana, Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Vinny Pazienza, Mikey Garcia , Mia St.Johns, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Abner Mares, Jorge Linares, Brandon Rios and many more…

Exhibitors such as boxing gear, apparel, new equipments, energy drinks, alcohol, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies and other companies who wish to participate will once again have a chance to showcase their brand to fans, media and the boxing industry.

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to Meet and Greet Boxing Superstars of today, current and former world champions, Legends of the sport and other boxing Celebrities at their booth. On Site, fans will experience different activities from Autograph Sessions, Photo Sessions, FaceOff with your favorite boxers, as well as a chance to purchase merchandise and memorabilia from their booth, plus so much more… you won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo!

Box Fan Expo will also feature top boxing organizations, promoters, ring card girls, famous trainers and commentators as well as boxing gear companies “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”.

Throughout the next couple of months leading up to the Event, there will be weekly updates on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Boxing Expo. And for anyone in the Boxing industry or other Exhibitors (non-industry), who would like to be involved and reserve a Booth, contact Box Fan Expo:

Telephone number: (514) 572-7222 or Las Vegas Number (702) 997-1927

For any inquiries please email: boxfanexpo@gmail.com

More information on the Box Fan Expo is available at: http://www.boxfanexpo.com

You can follow Box Fan Expo on Twitter at: https://www.twitter.com/BoxFanExpo

and on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/BoxFanExpo

