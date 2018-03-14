Kieron McLaren is looking to put postponed title fight behind him

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Kieron McLaren will put the disappointment of seeing his Midlands Area Title fight postponed to one side as he again does battle with Gloucester veteran, Andy Harris.

The undefeated Stoke pugilist was set to take on Walsall’s Luke Paddock for the vacant super lightweight strap but an injury to Paddock means McLaren will now face former foe Harris over eight rounds.

“It’s gutting but that’s boxing,” McLaren said. “Boxers get injured; it’s life. Hopefully we can make this fight for later in the year and I wish Luke a speedy recovery.

See Also

“I’ve got Andy Harris and I know all about him having outpointed him in my last fight (July 2017). He’s as tough as old boots, so I know I’m in for a long night. I’m fit and was ready to go the ten round distance with Luke so the eight rounds, if it goes that long, don’t faze me.

I have a good team behind me who know what I’m capable of, and I put my full trust in them to get me in the best possible shape. There’s still a great night of boxing in store and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

The show also features fellow Stoke trio Luke Caci, Nathan Heaney and Owen Jobburn plus unbeaten duo – Burton’s Leon Gower and Macclesfield’s Jake Haigh. Stoke debutant, Ross Hollis, completes the line-up.

Looking for boxing tickets?

Tickets are priced at £35 for standard unreserved tickets or £60 VIP Ringside. They are available by calling the boxer direct or 07734 118 041.

Read more articles about: Kieron McLaren

See Also