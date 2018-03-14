Michael Dutchover returns to the ring this Saturday

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

This Saturday night at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California, budding junior lightweight talent Michael Dutchover (7-0, 5 KOs) headlines the first show of his young career when he faces Ricardo Lopez (7-1-2, 6 KOs).

Dutchover, 20, hails from Midland, Tex. but moved to the Los Angeles area last year to take advantage of the rich sparring that the region offers. The former amateur standout is making his first start of the year against a fellow prospect in Lopez who will be eager to give him a fight.

“There’s no doubt that Lopez is thinking upset,” said Dutchover, who is trained and managed by Danny Zamora. “I won’t let him do anything that he wants to do. I plan to dominate the fight. It’s my first main event as a professional so there’s added motivation to give the fans an excellent show.”

All signs point to Dutchover delivering the goods on Saturday night. In the lead up to this fight, he spent several weeks in Guadalajara, Mex. sparring with world champion Oscar Valdez.

“Spending time with the Valdez camp was an incredible experience,” Dutchover said. “I learned a lot from Valdez. The sparring sessions are what everyone wants to talk about, but it was more than that for me. Just seeing how he conducted himself and how focused he was. That left a lasting impression on me.”

Dutchover is co-promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.

Thompson Boxing will livestream the main event and the full card on “TB Presents” beginning at 7:00 PM PT. The livestream can be found on the Thompson Boxing facebook page, or on its website at ThompsonBoxing.com.

“TB Presents” is anchored by Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer, while Steve Kim will provide expert, color commentary.

