Nathan Heaney is looking to impress again after his successful debut

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Stoke middleweight Nathan Heaney (1-0) is looking forward to returning to the ring after impressing on his professional debut in December. 28-year-old Heaney outpointed tough veteran Darryl Sharp on his professional debut and is ready to put on another show this weekend.

“The fans are in for a real treat,” he told bcb-promotions.com.” (Head of Boxing) Errol Johnson and everyone at BCB have managed to organise a great show with talented fighters like Luke Caci and Jake Haigh to name a few.

It’s going to be a great night at King’s Hall with all of these fighters from Stoke in action”.

See Also

“Luke (Caci) will be fighting for a first title which is massive and seeing what he’s achieved in just a year in the pro ranks is amazing..

“After the fight with Darryl Sharp, Darryl told me that I hit really hard and although I didn’t come away with the stoppage, Darryl told me the punches were definitely affecting him.

“Darryl has been in with some really top-level guys so for him to come out after the fight and say I was hurting him says a lot about the power I have.

Looking for boxing tickets?

“During my amateur career I mainly used to fight off the back foot in a lot of my fights but coming into the pro ranks I want to be more aggressive and really put pressure on my opponents and put on exciting fights for the fans.

“There’s no doubt that I will still need to call upon the counter-punching and back foot boxing style in a lot of my professional fights to come, so I think having more tools available to me is only going to help me in my career.

“I’m working hard for the upcoming fight and hopefully after an impressive display I can progress right into six round fights after my next fight.”

Staffordshire’s finest will be in action in March as BCB Promotions host a night of professional boxing at King’s Hall, Stoke-On-Trent.

Tickets are priced at £35 for standard unreserved tickets or £60 VIP Ringside. They are available by calling the boxer direct, calling07734 118 041 or available online at iboxingtickets.com.

The show also features Stoke trio Luke Caci, Kieron McLaren and Owen Jobburn plus unbeaten duo – Burton’s Leon Gower and Macclesfield’s Jake Haigh. Stoke debutant, Ross Hollis, completes the line-up.

Tickets are priced at £35 for standard unreserved tickets or £60 VIP Ringside. They are available by calling the boxer direct or 07734 118 041.

Read more articles about: Nathan Heaney

See Also