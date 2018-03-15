The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The crunch showdown between Dillian Whyte and Lucas Browne for the WBC Silver Heavyweight title at The O2 in London on Saturday, March 24 will be televised live in the U.S. exclusively on HBO beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT with a same-day replay at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Whyte is ranked number one in the WBC and is hunting a showdown with WBC king Deontay Wilder but unbeaten Australian Browne will be looking to hijack the Londoner’s plans and move into the World title mix once again having held the WBA strap.

The Heavyweight rivals have raised the stakes in the build-up with strong words at the press conference and hostile exchanges on social media – but next weekend the talking stops and one of these two huge hitters can punch their ticket to the top table with a big win in Greenwich.

See Also

“This is a great fight and the biggest and most important in the division outside of the World Heavyweight championships,” said Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn. “Dillian has been working his way up the rankings and now sits pretty at WBC number one – we expect the winner of this fight to be in position for a mandatory shot at Deontay Wilder.

“It’s going to be an explosive, violent match up with plenty of bad blood between the two – don’t blink!”

Read more articles about: Dillian Whyte, Lucas Browne

See Also