Dylan Price reflects on Briscoe Award and his upcoming fight

It will be a busy few weeks for undefeated super flyweight prospect Dylan “The Real Dyl” Price.

The 19 year-old native of Sicklerville, New Jersey who has a perfect mark of 5-0 with all of his wins coming via knockout (Including 4 in the 1st round) will be on-hand at the 11th annual Briscoe Awards to accept the prestigious Rookie of the Year award.

The Awards Ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 25th at the VBA Clubhouse at 2733 Clearfield Street in Philadelphia.

Then on April 21st, Price will look for win number-six when he takes on a yet to be named opponent at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This will be Price’s 3rd consecutive appearance at Barclays Center.

“I am really excited and honored that I was selected as the Rookie of the Year,” said Price. “This means a lot to me because I really respect the Briscoe Awards. I have won the Everett Award for being the top Amateur of the Year, and to be honored in my short professional career as the rookie of the year I am just ecstatic.

“I want to thank John DiSanto for selecting me. I also would like to thank everyone that voted for me, as well as my managers Doc Nowicki, and my dad and trainer David Price. I am really looking forward to March 25th.”

Price is managed by D and D Management and is promoted by Mayweather Promotions.

