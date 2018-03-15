Fight Night Live to show free boxing this Saturday from Boston

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Facebook FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has something for everyone this Saturday as the fan-friendly and completely FREE platform celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in Boston with the Dropkick Murphys and Murphys Boxing. Music fans and fight fans from across the nation and around the globe can catch the Dropkick Murphys in concert and an outstanding card with international appeal on any device wherever Facebook is available from 7-10 p.m., brought to fans by the promotion born out of the Dropkick Murphys popular Celtic punk band.

Following the three-hour FREE show – featuring Dropkick Murphys music, fighter interviews and four free bouts live from the House of Blues adjacent to Fenway Park – fans can tune into the iN Demand, Vubiquity, DISH and the FITE.TV app for four more pay-per-view fights and a live acoustic set from the band. Canadian fight fans can tune in via Super Channel.

“Times are changing for boxing just like streaming changed music. We are proud of the fights we are putting on and the big audiences we are drawing, and it’s great for our fighters to get the exposure,” said Ken Casey, Dropkick Murphys Frontman and President and Founder, Murphys Boxing.

Recently surpassing 1.2 million views for the series, Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Clash continues FIGHTNIGHT LIVE’s meteoric 10-month rise, which has already included five live shows in the first two months of the New Year.

“We’re excited to continue our two-fight promotion with Murphys Boxing and can’t wait to hoist a pint with them during our St. Patrick’s Day show in Boston,” said Mark Fratto, Principal of Linacre Media. “Facebook is a terrific medium to deliver these great early fights and interviews for free, and set the St. Paddy’s tone with some great music from Ken Casey and the fellas. We encourage fight fans and music fans to check out the PPV portion as well, there’s more music and unbelievable action coming up later in the evening.”

As part of the Facebook bouts, New England champion Greg “The Villain” Vendetti (17-2-1, 10 KOs) of Stoneham, Mass., takes on Engleberto Valenzuela (11-12, 3 KOs) of Mexico; the Fighting Pride of the Yezidi People Yurik “Don’t Be Sorry, Be Careful” Mamedov (6-1, 3 KOs) of Brooklyn, N.Y. meets Daniel Sostre (13-16-1, 5 KOs), or Puerto Rico; featherweight Amanda Pavone (2-0, 1 KO) or Burlington, Mass. Faces Sarah Click (pro debut) of Framingham, Mass.; and lightweight Tomas Romain (6-1) of Brooklyn, N.Y. takes on Israel Rojas (13-20, 5 KOs) of Mexico.

Over the first nine-plus months of programming, the numbers on the 12-show FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series have showed promise and potential for the new platform with an average of 82,153 fight fans tuning in per event and more than 1.2 million fans served.

The Sept. 9 “Real Deal Promotions: Empire State” from Resorts World Casino (225,000), the August CES “Super Saturday” from Foxwoods (203,000) and the Sept. CES “Twin River Twinbill” from Lincoln, R.I. (157,000) all topped 150,000 views, and collectively the 15-show series has seen a total of almost 28,000 total hours of Facebook video consumed by 1,232,299 users across all devices.

In addition to the raw viewership numbers, the fully-interactive, fan-friendly productions have seen more than 155,000 collective live post engagements (more than 10,000 per show), including almost 103,000 “likes” or “loves,” more than 27,000 comments and more than 7,000 shares.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE broadcasts are viewed by 76 percent men, 24 percent women. The top demographic is comprised of males ages 25-34, which encompasses approximately 30.0 percent of the audience, on average.

The Sept. 9 “Real Deal Promotions: Empire State” set a new bar with 224,658 views and the Sept. 15-16 DiBella-CES doubleheader carried the series to three-quarters-of-a-million views in just over four months. The Feb. 10 Hard-Hitting Promotions “Philly Fight Night” show stands out individually with 3,421 live hours of content viewed, while the Sept. 15 DiBella card saw more than 40,000 viewer interactions including almost 39,000 “likes” or “loves.”

The FIGHTNIGHT LIVE page on Facebook has more than 80,000 fans and more than 82,000 followers. And Facebook itself has taken notice – the world’s No. 1 social network recently profiled FIGHTNIGHT LIVE on its “Success Stories” media blog, noting the series’ use of industry best practices for production and interactivity:

https://www.facebook.com/facebookmedia/success-stories/fightnight

Facebook FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has been delivered to fans absolutely free since its May 2017 launch courtesy of series corporate partners like Elite Heat Water, Montauk Iced Tea (montaukbev.com), Mr. Custom Made (mrcustommade.com) and BallWash (ballwash.com).

On Saturday, March 17, live from live from the House of Blues in Boston, fans can expect a high-impact, multi-camera streaming experience complete with graphics, animations, replays, interviews and an announce team anchored by blow-by-blow announcer Ray Flores of Premier Boxing Champions, Showtime Boxing, HBO Boxing and CBS Sports Network, and analyst Marc Abrams of AWE, NBC Sports Philadelphia, 15Rounds.com and AbramsBoxing.com. To provide spectators with a fully-interactive ringside experience, commentators will ask and respond to questions from the Facebook audience throughout the broadcast.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally wherever Facebook is available. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

More FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Spring 2018 dates will be officially announced in the coming weeks.

