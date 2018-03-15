Former soldier Ross Hollis ready to make boxing debut

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Former soldier Ross Hollis makes his professional boxing debut on BCB Promotions’ show in Stoke on Saturday evening writes Jamie Ingleby.

The Swadlincote super welterweight will be looking to make a winning start to his career against Sean Gorman at King’s Hall.

Gorman is an experienced and tricky opponent who is rarely stopped and has previously ruined a debutant’s night (Gorman stopped Gary Barnes on his pro debut in late 2010).

Hollis, an experienced amateur who started boxing at 15 and is bringing a record of 30 wins from 63 bouts is looking forward to his professional debut this weekend.

“I can’t wait for Saturday,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I’ve had a good camp and am enjoying training with Stephen Chinnock.

“I can’t wait to get in there, I am just looking to box well, put on a performance and get the win.

Ross has dedicated himself to boxing and would like to thank his family and sponsors Dixons Engineering and Balfours Plant Hire for their support.

The show also features Stoke quartet Kieron McLaren, Luke Caci, Nathan Heaney and Owen Jobburn plus Macclesfield’s unbeaten Jake Haigh.

Tickets are priced at £35 for standard unreserved tickets or £60 VIP Ringside. They are available by calling the boxer direct or 07734 118 041.

