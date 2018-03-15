Shannon Briggs confirmed for Box Fan Expo

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Two-Time World Champion Shannon Briggs “Let’s Go Champ” has confirmed that he will appear, have a booth and hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 4th edition of Box Fan Expo that will take place Saturday May 5,2018 from 10am to 5pm, during Cinco De Mayo fight weekend.

Briggs will appear for the first time at this year’s Expo where he will be launching and introducing his new “Champ RX” “Let’s Go Champ” products. Briggs will be signing gloves, photos and have merchandise for fans to enjoy. Boxing fans will also have a great opportunity to take pictures with this boxing star also known as “The Cannon”.

About Shannon Briggs

Briggs is an American professional boxer. A twenty-year veteran of the sport, he is a Two-Time former world heavyweight champion, having held the lineal title from 1997 to 1998, and the WBO title from 2006 to 2007. Briggs was involved in some of the biggest fights in boxing history and has fought some of the biggest names including George Foreman, Lennox Lewis, Vitali Klitschko and Ray Mercer.

About Champ RX

Champ RX LLC., was co-formed in 2017 by Two-Time Heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs. Champ RX is the first company to offer CBD products that are 100% THC free.

Champ RX caters to professional athletes as most are tested for THC. Champ RX is working with several professional sports teams and organizations to be able to offer products and conduct research on how CBD products can help with CTE and other brain disease and damage caused by sports.

Briggs joins, Badou Jack, Kelly Pavlik, Erik Morales and Fernando Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo.

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last three Expos such as Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Marco Antonio Barrera, Roy Jones Jr., Marcos Maidana, Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Vinny Pazienza, Mikey Garcia , Mia St.Johns, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Abner Mares, Jorge Linares, Brandon Rios and many more…

Exhibitors such as boxing gear, apparel, new equipments, energy drinks, alcohol, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies and other companies who wish to participate will once again have a chance to showcase their brand to fans, media and the boxing industry.

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available online at:

https://boxfanexpo.eventbrite.com

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to Meet and Greet Boxing Superstars of today, current and former world champions, Legends of the sport and other boxing Celebrities at their booth. On Site, fans will experience different activities from Autograph Sessions, Photo Sessions, FaceOff with your favorite boxers, as well as a chance to purchase merchandise and memorabilia from their booth, plus so much more… you won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo!

Box Fan Expo will also feature top boxing organizations, promoters, ring card girls, famous trainers and commentators as well as boxing gear companies “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”.

Throughout the next several weeks leading up to the Event, there will be weekly updates on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Boxing Expo. And for anyone in the Boxing industry or other Exhibitors (non-industry), who would like to be involved and reserve a Booth, contact Box Fan Expo:

Telephone number: (514) 572-7222 or Las Vegas Number (702) 997-1927

