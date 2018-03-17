Yamaguchi Falcao excited for Massachusetts debut

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

World rated middleweight Yamaguchi Falcao returns to the ring Saturday, March 31 against rugged Colombian Richard “La Lamina” Gutierrez in an eight round contest at the Marina Bay Sportsplex in Quincy, MA.

Born and raised in Brazil but now fighting out of Plant City, FL under head trainer Jose Rodriguez, Falcao captured a Bronze Meadal at the London Olympics in 2012. The 30-year-old standout has been flawless thus far as a pro, compiling a 14-0 record with 7 victories by knockout. On May 5, 2017, Falcao impressively outpointed previously unbeaten Morgan Fitch (18-0-1) over ten rounds. Currently rated #13 by the World Boxing Council, Falcao meets one of the craftiest veterans in the 160 pound division.

A Miami based Colombian, Gutierrez is a 51 fight veteran. He’s faced a number of top fighters including Joshua Clottey, Alredo Angulo, Luis Carlos Abregu, Zaurbek Baysangurov, Yudel Johnson, Jonathan Gonzalez, Vanes Martirosyan and Gilberto Ramirez among others. At 30-17-2 with 19 KO’s, Gutierrez has only been stopped three times and is a former WBC Latino titlist. In his most recent bout, he held unbeaten Marcos Osorio to a draw in his native Puerto Rico.

“Gutierrez is a very tough, experienced, crafty and game fighter,” said Jody Calaguire of Team Falcao. “Yama has been looking great in camp and is ready to win impressively.”

The 31st also marks Falcao’s first fight in Massachusetts, which has one of the largest Brazilian populations in the United States. While nothing is quite like fighting at home, Falcao’s hoping the Brazilian community comes out in large numbers to support him.

“The Brazilian people are extremely important to me. I have fought six times in Brazil and my Olympic Bronze was for everybody in the country. Knowing there’s many Brazilians in the Boston area where the fight is taking place further inspires me to put on a great performance. I hope to see many Brazilian flags and meet new supporters on the 31st.”

The card is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Murphy’s Boxing and will air on ESPN2. Tickets are available at Murphysboxing.com.

