Michael Dutchover 131.3 lbs vs Ricardo Lopez 132 lbs

17 March 2018
Rising junior lightweight talent Michael Dutchover (7-0, 5 KOs) measured 131.3 lbs. at Friday’s weigh in, while challenger Ricardo Lopez (7-1-2, 6 KOs) topped off at 132 lbs.

Dutchover, 20, headlines “Night of Champions,” a career first for the boxer out of Midland, Tex.

“It’s exciting to be in the main event,” Dutchover said. “I’m going to be at my best on Saturday night.”

“Night of Champions” is Thompson Boxing Promotions’ annual private event. Tickets are not available for purchase. The event takes place from the Doubletree Hotel in Orange, Calif.

Thompson Boxing will livestream the main event and the full card on “TB Presents” beginning at 7:00 PM PT. The livestream can be found on the Thompson Boxing facebook page, or on its website at ThompsonBoxing.com.

Beto Duran serves as blow-by-blow announcer, while Steve Kim is the expert analyst.

Dutchover is co-promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.

