Video: Head-to-head – Lee Selby v Josh Warrington

After years of bitter build up and heated exchanges, ‘Leeds Warrior’ Josh Warrington will finally get his chance at Lee Selby and his IBF World Featherweight Championship on Saturday 19th May. The fight will take place at the home of Leeds United FC in front of Warrington’s rabid support, LIVE on BT Sport and BoxNation.

The fierce rivals sat down and traded verbals in a tense ‘Face to Face’ with John Rawling back in February. Click on the image above to watch.

(4.42) They speak about an interview Ringnews24 writer James Tonks did with Lee Selby. Click here to read the article.

General admission tickets are available from just £40 per person.

Ticket prices:

West Stand Blocks

B3, B4, C16, C22, D13 £40

C17, C21, D12 £60

C18, C20, D11 £80

C19 £100

Looking for boxing tickets?

North Stand Blocks

SOLD OUT

East Stand Lower Blocks

L28, L34, L35 £40

L29, L33, L32 (Rows EE-C) £60

L30, L31 (Rows D-V), L32 (Rows EE-C) £80

L31 (Rows EE-C) £100

Pitch

Category 3 £100

Category 2 £150

Category 1 £200

Please note, not all areas listed will be initially available for sale and will open subject to demand.

For more information please contact the Leeds United Ticket Office on 0371 334 1992.

Hospitality is available starting at £130+VAT.

Tickets are available to purchase online via the club’s official website www.leedsunited.com and via the Leeds United Ticket Office on 0371 334 1992.

