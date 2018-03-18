TwitterFacebook

Video: Head-to-head – Lee Selby v Josh Warrington

18 March 2018
selby vs warrington
The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

After years of bitter build up and heated exchanges, ‘Leeds Warrior’ Josh Warrington will finally get his chance at Lee Selby and his IBF World Featherweight Championship on Saturday 19th May. The fight will take place at the home of Leeds United FC in front of Warrington’s rabid support, LIVE on BT Sport and BoxNation.

The fierce rivals sat down and traded verbals in a tense ‘Face to Face’ with John Rawling back in February. Click on the image above to watch.

(4.42) They speak about an interview Ringnews24 writer James Tonks did with Lee Selby. Click here to read the article.

General admission tickets are available from just £40 per person.

Ticket prices:
West Stand Blocks
B3, B4, C16, C22, D13 £40
C17, C21, D12 £60
C18, C20, D11 £80
C19 £100

North Stand Blocks
SOLD OUT

East Stand Lower Blocks
L28, L34, L35 £40
L29, L33, L32 (Rows EE-C) £60
L30, L31 (Rows D-V), L32 (Rows EE-C) £80
L31 (Rows EE-C) £100

Pitch
Category 3 £100
Category 2 £150
Category 1 £200

Please note, not all areas listed will be initially available for sale and will open subject to demand.

For more information please contact the Leeds United Ticket Office on 0371 334 1992.

Hospitality is available starting at £130+VAT.

Tickets are available to purchase online via the club’s official website www.leedsunited.com and via the Leeds United Ticket Office on 0371 334 1992.

