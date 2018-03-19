Anthony Crolla meets Edson Ramirez on Joshua-Parker bill

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Anthony Crolla’s road to becoming a two-time World Lightweight champion will resume on March 31 when he faces Edson Ramirez at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Crolla is back in action following his win over three-weight king Ricky Burns in Manchester in October and now the 31 year old faces Mexican Ramirez, unbeaten in 18 fights, as he takes the first steps on a path he hopes leads to a shot at a belt at 135lbs.

“Eddie and I met recently and we outlined a plan to get back to World titles and Cardiff is the first fight in that plan,” said Crolla. “I need to get out there and get another win and then we can look for a big fight in the summer. It’s a great platform, there’s no bigger event to be on and I’m really excited to go to Cardiff. I’m always mixing at the top level so I want a test and Ramirez will be well up for it.

“We’ve had rough talks about a lot of fights. Luke Campbell and I both want to fight for World titles and I don’t think either of us would have a problem in fighting the other, but the ultimate goal for us both is to win a World title. We’re one and two in Britain so it makes sense so we’ll see what happens down the line.

“I’m not targeting anyone in particular, I just want a World title shot – I’ll take on any of the champions and go anywhere to do it.

“Ricky is a great fighter, he’s achieved so much in the sport so it was a big win for me to prove that I’ve still got a lot left to give. I knew if I’d lost to Ricky it would have been a long way back so winning was huge for me and it’s given me a boost ahead of a really important year.”

Crolla’s clash with Ramirez is part of a huge night of action in Cardiff as Anthony Joshua MBE and Joseph Parker meet in a World Heavyweight unification blockbuster.

Ryan Burnett defends his WBA World Bantamweight crown against Yonfrez Parejo and Alexander Povetkin puts his WBA Inter-Continental and WBO International titles against Liverpool favourite David Price, Josh Kelly also goes for his first belt against former IBF World champion Carlos Molina for the WBA International Welterweight title and Welshman Joe Cordina fights for his first pro title with the WBA International Lightweight belt on the line against Andy Townend.

Limited tickets remain on sale for the event priced at £40, £60, £80, £300 and £600 from www.stubhub.co.uk

For accessibility and wheelchair tickets – please contact the Principality Stadium via 02920 822432.

Official hospitality packages are available to purchase directly from Principality Stadium Experience. Both private suite and premium lounge packages are available to purchase, with prices starting from £450 per person + VAT. For further information please call the team on 02920 822 413.

Official Hospitality packages are also available via Sportsworld via www.sportsworld.co.uk or by calling 0208 9712966

Authorities are strongly advising fans to allow plenty of time to get into both Cardiff and Principality Stadium and to plan their travel before purchasing a ticket. Details can be found via the Information tab at: http://www.principalitystadium.wales/events/v/joshua-v-parker-2018-03-31

