Darrel Church dazzles with first round KO on Joe Joyce undercard

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Light-heavyweight “Dazzling” Darrel Church (6-2-1) scored a sensational knockout on March 17 at the York Hall in Bethnal Green.

The 28-year-old from Chelmsford landed a powerful right hand on opponent Rikke Askew (2-3) on the undercard of Joe Joyce’s third professional fight.

The Essex puncher stalked the South Londoner around the ring before landing the perfect punch to end the scheduled four-round light-heavyweight contest inside the opener.

See Also

The accurate straight right hit the target perfectly to send the Woolwich-born boxer crashing to the canvas. It was the third and final knockdown, as Church managed to hurt Askew with the lead backhand shortly before, quickly following up with a barrage of shots to deck the Londoner, who bravely rose to his feet before getting floored again.

Post-fight Church commented on the performance, “My first stoppage I’ve had in my career. To have a stoppage on a show like this, it couldn’t have gone any better!

“I put him down, he got back up again, I put him down again, and on the third time I caught him cold.

Looking for boxing tickets?

“I’ve been working on loads of things in the gym with Scott Massey; I’m punching harder, faster, stronger, and now I’ll be moving on to bigger and better things.”

It was the 175-pounder’s first career stoppage and he aims to use the win to land a rematch with rival Jordan Joseph (7-2-1) next, claiming that they have unfinished business to settle after Church was forced to retire with an eye injury in the ninth-round of their Southern Area light-heavyweight title eliminator last November.

“I’m looking to be as busy as possible, I want the Southern Area title this year, there’s the possibility of moving down to super-middle, I was 12st 6lbs for this fight and I could still go further down.”

Co-headliner on the Hayemaker Promotions show, Joe Joyce, needed just 38 seconds to blast Honduran opponent Donnie Palmer away and claim his third win as a professional.

In the other headlining fight, British cruiserweight champion Matty Askin sizzled in a second-round stoppage of mandatory challenger Stephen Simmons. Blackpool’s Askin landed a wicked body shot to down the Scot, who couldn’t recover in time to beat the count.

For tickets to the show contact Team Church on 07938 878 962

Follow ‘Dazzling’ Darrel Church on Twitter @Darrel_Church89

Team Church would like to thank sponsors MB Surfacing and JA Contracts Landscaping and QSW Sports and Agent Tim Rickson

Read more articles about: darrel church, Joe Joyce

See Also