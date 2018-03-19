Sena Agbeko tops Lawrence Blakey; Edwin Reyes Thrills in Nashville

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Rising prospect Sena “African Assassin” Agbeko put another victory in the books following a thoroughly dominant six round unanimous decision victory over veteran Lawrence Blakey Saturday, March 17 at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville.

The Agbeko-Blakey matchup headlined a seven fight card promoted by Tri-Star Boxing.

Backed by a large group of fans, Agbeko took his time in the early going against his larger but defensively-minded southpaw foe. After getting into a rhythm, the Nashville transplant took over with a solid jab and crisp straight rights. Agbeko maintained his pace through the final bell while Blakey offered very little offensively.

Scores were 60-54 twice and 59-55. Agbeko is now 21-1 with 18 KO’s. Blakey returns home to Pennsylvania 5-9-2 (2 KO’s).

Exciting junior flyweight Edwin Reyes won a thrilling 10 round split decision over Mexican veteran Armando Vasquez. Reyes, a Nashville transplant by way of Guatemala, threw a tremendous amount of punches while Vasquez found some success countering his aggressive foe. Ultimately, Reyes was the stronger and more consistent fighter.

Scores were 99-91, 97-93 Reyes and a surprising 96-94 for Vasquez.

Reyes improves to 8-3-2 with 5 KO’s while Vasquez slides to 25-21-1 (6 KO’s).

In undercard action, welterweight Luis Galarza returned to the ring and decisioned durable Matt Murphy. Following the bout, Galarza donated his purse to LifePoint Church. Locals Chuckie Driver, Maidel Sando and Yolexcy Leiva all earned victories as well.

“This show exceeded my expectations,” said Matt Young. “The Vols were in the NCAA tournament and St. Patrick’s Day always has people going to a number of different places in the area so I’m overjoyed with the fact that we had a strong crowd. I’d also like to commend Luis Galarza for donating his purse to help LifePoint Church. We’re growing with every show and I hope to see everybody next time.”

Tri-Star is currently working on a summer card. Details will be available shortly.

