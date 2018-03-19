Michael Zerafa claims Commonwealth crown against Adam Harper

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Australian junior middleweight Michael “Pretty Boy” Zerafa 23-2 (13) claimed the vacant Commonwealth title with a comprehensive points victory over England’s Adam Harper 8-1 at the Melbourne Pavilion in Flemington, Australia on Friday night.

The aggressive but light-punching Englishman pressed the action throughout the fight but found himself on the end of Zerafa’s shots.

The 25-year-old Australian, who hadn’t fought at 154-pounds in five years, invested heavily in his body attack and landed hard right hands to Harper’s jaw.

There were a number of warnings from the referee but no point deductions.

“I just want to say thank-you to everyone who has supported me and been by my side along the journey, all the hard work was worth it,” said Zerafa.

“Big things now to come!”

Zerafa was a late replacement for countryman Anthony Buttigieg who was a late scratching due to injury.

The Zerafa versus Harper Commonwealth title fight took place on the undercard of the light heavyweight clash between world ranked contenders Blake Caparello and Isaac Chilemba.

