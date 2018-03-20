Video: Boxing Movie “The Debut” gets rave reviews at Film Festival

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Independent movie The Debut Premiered last week to rave reviews at the renowned First Glance Film Festival in Los Angeles.

The film which chronicles 21 year-old Shane Shapiro, a cancer survivor, desire to become a boxing manager. The movie document’s Shapiro and the unique relationship with his first fighter, middleweight Cem Kilic, one week before their professional debut.

The film performed in front of a sold out crowd of more than 300 people, which forced the festival to move the showing of the film to a larger theater which which was The Laemmle Theater in North Hollywood.

The film finished in the top four films out of 16 entered in the festival.

“This experience of having our film shown on a big screen is beyond words. This moment is much bigger than me, this is for every one who has been touched by Cancer in some way, with a dream a desire there is No Limit to one’s success. I want to thank my family who have always been by my side and my biggest inspiration in life, my grandfather David Wiener, a holocaust survivor who inspires me everyday.” – Shane Shapiro.

The Los Angeles premiere at Shapiro’s alma mater, Beverly Hills High School will be announced shortly.

Shapiro is the Executive Producer. Matt Conrad is the director.

