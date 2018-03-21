Boxing Photographers To Exhibit Their Work At Briscoe Awards

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Nine area photographers will each exhibit one photo highlighting local boxing action from 2017 at the 11th Annual Briscoe Awards on March 25, 2018, at the VBA Clubhouse in Philadelphia. The photos will also be judged by those attending the event to determine the “2017 Photo of the Year”. All attendees of the event will be given a ballot and asked to vote for their favorite photo from the nine selections. The photo chosen as the best of the year will win its photographer a Briscoe Award.

“This is the second year we’ve shined a spotlight on the many ring photographers who cover our local fight scene,” said John DiSanto, founder of the Briscoe Awards. “I really appreciate what the photographers do and the contribution they make to our boxing scene. Their photos capture the highs and lows of the sport we love, and it is important to acknowledge that.”

The Briscoe Awards commemorate the biggest and best accomplishments of the Philly-area boxing scene. In addition to the photography award, ten other prizes will be given out in a variety of categories, including “Philly Fighter of the Year”, “Philly Fight of the Year”, “Knockout of the Year”, “Amateur of the Year”, “Rookie of the Year”, “Prospect of the Year”, and others.

Advance tickets for the March 25, 2018 Briscoe Awards cost $20 and are currently available for sale at BriscoeAwards.com, or by calling 609-377-6413. Tickets will not be sold at the door. The $20 admission includes food, draft beer, wine, soft drinks, and a souvenir program and ticket. The Briscoe Awards will be held at the VBA Clubhouse, 2733 Clearfield Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19134.

The Briscoe Awards are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501c3 Non-Profit organization dedicated to preserving and honoring the great legacy of boxing in and around the city of Philadelphia. For more information, call John DiSanto at 609-377-6413.

