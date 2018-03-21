Hard-hitter Kash Ali is relishing appearing on home soil

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Hard-hitter Kash Ali is relishing an appearance on home soil when he faces David Howe at the Genting Arena on Saturday evening on BCB Promotions’ ‘Now Or Never’, sponsored by BWI Events.

The Birmingham heavyweight stands to gain a place in the top ten British fighters in his division if he can see his way past David Howe for Central Area Heavyweight Title.

Ali, 26, boasts an unbeaten record of 11 wins out of 11 including three knock outs in his relatively short career and will face the man dubbed the Steel City Assassin.

Ali, who is Kashmiri born but has grown up in Birmingham, said:

“I can’t wait to fight on home soil and am expecting some big support from the local community on the night.

“I know all about David and I’m ready. My record speaks for itself and I intend to extend it this evening.”

Howe, at 37, has experience on his side having won 14 but lost seven of his fights to date. The orthodox fighter is looking to bounce back after losing his last bout with Gary Cornish by way of a technical knock out.

“I’ve got years on my opponent and I’m feeling confident,” Ali added. “The show is billed Now or Never and for me my time is now.”

Two IBO Continental fights top the bill as Ludlow’s Craig Morris defends his welterweight title against Leek’s Andy Keates whilst Birmingham’s Andrew Robinson battles Brighton’s Nicky Jenman for the vacant middleweight crown.

Another Area Title isalso on the line as Wolverhampton’s Kyle Williams takes on Nottingham’s Jordan turner for the Midlands Area Bantamweight strap.

A whole host of local prospects – Kelcie Ball, Tommy Ghent, Mussab Abubaker, Tommy Ghent and Tommy Loach – also feature.

Tickets are available from the ticketfactory.com, or the boxers direct, priced at £40, £60, £100 or £150.

