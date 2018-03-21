Tommy Loach: The KO Kid?

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tommy Loach wants to impress the crowd by doing what he does best – knocking people out – when he faces fellow Black country boxer, MJ Hall, at the Genting Arena on Saturday evening on BCB Promotions’ ‘Now Or Never’, sponsored by BWI Events.

West Bromwich’s Loach faces off against Hall, from Brierley Hill, has already managed two stoppages in his first three victories. However, the unbeaten prospect hasn’t fought since last May due to injuries but is looking to come back with a bang.

“I am desperate to impress as much as I can. I want to show everyone what they have been missing since I have been away and I want to get myself noticed and talked about again.

“The injuries have been annoying. I broke both hands and damaged the cartilage in my knee within a short space of time. It was a bad year for that and it has been really frustrating.

”Since December last year I have been in the gym ticking over just waiting to get back to business so I can’t wait to get back in the ring again.

“I want people to remember my name after this one and hopefully they will come back and follow me through my journey.

“Hopefully this fight will boost my profile and get me recognised a little bit more so that more doors can open for me.

“If I look good in this one then hopefully I will just need another fight and then we could think about an Area Title and stuff like that.

“This will be the stepping stone I need to get there so it is very important.”

The West Bromwich welterweight is delighted to have been given the opportunity to box on such a big stage in only his fourth outing and he has been changing up his training to make sure he is ready for anything.

“I am buzzing to be boxing in the Genting,” he added. “It is a big event and it makes it even more special because it is happening in Birmingham and I am really looking forward to it.

“I feel very proud to be a part of it. It is brilliant that I am one of a select few who have been given the chance. That gives me confidence because it means people must like what they have seen from me so far.

“I have worked a lot more on the defensive side of things for this one. Offensively I think I am okay but I need to watch what is coming back. When you step up the levels you get caught out more so I want to prepare for that.”

Two IBO Continental fights top the bill as Ludlow’s Craig Morris defends his welterweight title against Leek’s Andy Keates whilst Birmingham’s Andrew Robinson battles Brighton’s Nicky Jenman for the vacant middleweight crown.

Two Area Titles are also on the line as Wolverhampton’s Kyle Williams takes on Nottingham’s Jordan turner for the Midlands Area Bantamweight strap and Birmingham’s Kash Ali steps in with Sheffield’s David Howe for the Central Area Heavyweight crown.

A whole host of local prospects – Kelcie Ball, Tommy Ghent, Mussab Abubaker, and Tommy Ghent – also feature.

Tickets are available from the ticketfactory.com, or the boxers direct, priced at £40, £60, £100 or £150.

