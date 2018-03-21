Wolverhampton’s Kyle Williams: Midlands Area Title

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Kyle Williams is ready for the biggest fight of his professional career to date writes Ben Gibson.

Wolverhampton’s Williams battles it out against Nottingham’s Jordan Turner for the vacant BBBofC Midlands Area Bantamweight Title over ten roundson BCB Promotions’ ‘Now Or Never’ show – sponsored by BWI Events – at the Genting Arena, Birmingham, on Saturday evening (24th March).

However, the 26 year-old is no stranger to being in the ring, up for a title fight and forced to perform when under pressure. A former kickboxing world champion, he has been participating in combat sports since the age of six and sidestepped his way into boxing after winning a kickboxing world title at the age of 22.

“With each fight I have got better and the future looks bright,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I’ve been 10 and 12 rounds previously in kickboxing, I feel I only get better when rounds go by. I’m excited to have more rounds.”

“I have had great sparring sessions to prepare myself for the ten rounds ahead. I have been sparring very high quality opponents.

“I train very hard for every fight leaving no stone unturned.

“I would say the intensity and duration of weeks leading to the fight has increased.

“Knowing I have that experience under my belt can only hold me in good stead.

“I’m very excited, this is a big step forward for my boxing career and hopefully these types of nights will become more regular.

“Fighting on a stage of this magnitude is a fantastic feeling.”

Williams has won all of his seven fights to date and is looking forward to showcasing his skills at the Genting Arena.

“I have been going to events at this arena for years and have always had dreams of one day fighting in front of a big crowd.

“I am so excited.”

“I’d like to thank my manager, Errol Johnson, for the opportunity along with my trainers Tyler Shakespeare and Paul Mann. Also, a big thank you to all my friends, family and fans that have supported me. This one is for you.”

Two IBO Continental fights top the bill as Ludlow’s Craig Morris defends his welterweight title against Leek’s Andy Keates whilst Birmingham’s Andrew Robinson battles Brighton’s Nicky Jenman for the vacant middleweight crown.

Another Area Title is up for grabs as Birmingham’s Kash Ali steps in with Sheffield’s David Howe for the Central Area Heavyweight crown.

A whole host of local prospects – Kelcie Ball, Tommy Ghent, Mussab Abubaker, Tommy Ghent and Tommy Loach – also feature.

Tickets are available from the ticketfactory.com, or the boxers direct, priced at £40, £60, £100 or £150.

