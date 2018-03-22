Craig Kennerdale talks latest win and plans for 2018

Craig Kennerdale continued his unbeaten streak in the professional ranks, defeating imported opposition by stoppage on a show promoted by rising Liverpool fight figure Kyle Gallagher.

Kennerdale, looked impressive as he took out the tough eastern European in round 3 of his scheduled 4 round contest. ‘The Red Mist’ reflected on his victory.

Craig said, “I was delighted to pick up the victory at Kensington Sports Centre and delighted it was my first stoppage as a professional.

“I’d had a good camp working with both Kyle Gallagher at the Engine Room Gym and Mick Crawley who was an excellent amateur fighter and works with a couple of up and coming pros in Prescot. I’m hitting a lot harder now and that’s what you need in the pro game.

“Everything fell into place and it showed on fight night as I put on one of the best performances of my career, amateur or pro.”

Kennerdale will next be in action in Scotland on April 14 against unbeaten opposition. The Prescot Light Welterweight opened up about the challenge ahead.

He said, “I’m excited to be facing an opponent who’s going to come to win like me. Training is going perfectly, I’ve stayed in the gym and I’m looking forward to putting on a show in Scotland and most importantly pick up the victory.”

Kennerdale, who won amateur titles at University level in Sheffield, has been flawless since making his professional bow and talked about his plans for the remainder of the year.

The one time British University Champion said, “I’d like to fight abroad, possibly in Dubai or Malta later on in the year. Most importantly I want to keep winning and stay dedicated and hopefully, by the end of the year I’ll be 8/10-0.”

