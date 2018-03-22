David Benavidez and Jose Benavidez confirmed for Box Fan Expo

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Current WBC Super middleweight champion David Benavidez and former WBA lightweight Champion José Benavidez have confirmed that they will appear, have a booth, and hold a Meet & Greet with their fans at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 4th edition of Box Fan Expo that will take place Saturday May 5, 2018 from 10am to 5pm, during Cinco De Mayo fight weekend.

Team Benavidez, David and José will appear for the first time at this year’s Expo, where they will be signing gloves, photos and have merchandise for fans to enjoy. Boxing fans will also have a great opportunity to take pictures with these two brothers and rising boxing stars. Fans will also have an opportunity to meet their father and one of the best trainers in boxing, José Benavidez sr.

About David Benavidez

David Benavidez is a Mexican-American professional boxer. He has held the WBC Super middleweight title since September 8, 2017 by defeating Ronald Gavril in Las Vegas. David also became the youngest champion in Super middleweight history at the age of 20. He is trained by his Father José Benavidez sr., and he’s also the brother of former world lightweight WBA champion and current top welterweight champion José Benavidez.

About José Benavidez

About José Benavidez

José Luis Benavidez is a Mexican-American professional boxer and the former WBA lightweight champion. He is currently undefeated with a record of 25 wins and presently competing at the welterweight division. He is the son of boxing trainer José Benavidez Sr. of Arcelia, Guerrero, Mexico, and the Brother of current WBC Super Middleweight Champion David Benavidez. In the late summer of 2016, José was shot in the leg by an unknown assailant while walking his dog in Arizona. The severity of the injuries sustained to his leg left doubt on his professional career. But José was determined to come back stronger than ever. After a rigorous 2 years of rehabilitation of hard work at the gym, José is back and presently a top contender in the Welterweight division.

David and José will join, Zab Judah, Shannon Briggs, Badou Jack, Kelly Pavlik, Erik Morales and Fernando Vargas among early commitments to this year’s Box Fan Expo.

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last three Expos such as Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Marco Antonio Barrera, Roy Jones Jr., Marcos Maidana, Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Vinny Pazienza, Mikey Garcia , Mia St.Johns, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Abner Mares, Jorge Linares, Brandon Rios and many more…

Exhibitors such as boxing gear, apparel, new equipments, energy drinks, alcohol, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies and other companies who wish to participate will once again have a chance to showcase their brand to fans, media and the boxing industry.

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available online at:

https://boxfanexpo.eventbrite.com

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to Meet and Greet Boxing Superstars of today, current and former world champions, Legends of the sport and other boxing Celebrities at their booth. On Site, fans will experience different activities from Autograph Sessions, Photo Sessions, FaceOff with your favorite boxers, as well as a chance to purchase merchandise and memorabilia from their booth, plus so much more… you won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo!

Box Fan Expo will also feature top boxing organizations, promoters, ring card girls, famous trainers and commentators as well as boxing gear companies “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”.

Throughout the next several weeks leading up to the Event, there will be weekly updates on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Boxing Expo. And for anyone in the Boxing industry or other Exhibitors (non-industry), who would like to be involved and reserve a Booth, contact Box Fan Expo:

