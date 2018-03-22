Logan Yoon to Face Former Two-Time World Champion Juan Carlos Salgado

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Fast-rising Hawaiian welterweight prospect Logan “Korican Kid” Yoon (10-0, 10 KOs) says he’s expecting a big 2018.

The 19-year-old phenom from Honolulu will face Mexican former two-time world champion Juan Carlos Salgado (27-7-1, 16 KOs) in a 10-round battle for the IBF Youth Welterweight World Championship in one of the supporting bouts of this Friday’s “Rumble at the Rock” event at Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

In the night’s 12-round main event, St. Louis’ Stephon “Showstopper” Young (17-0-3, 7 KOs) will face Reymart “GenSan Assassin” Gaballo (18-0, 16 KOs) from General Santos City, Philippines for the WBA Interim World Bantamweight Championship. In the 10-round co-main event, former WBA World Super Bantamweight Champion Juan Carlos Payano (19-1, 9 KOs) will fight against undefeated Philippine “Magic” Mike Plania (14-0, 7 KOs).

“Rumble at the Rock” is presented by Kris Lawrence and The Heavyweight Factory. Tickets are priced at $255, $130, $80 and $55. All seats are reserved and available at all Ticketmaster outlets, online at www.myhrl.com, www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone: 1-800-745-3000. Additional fees may apply.

The young knockout artist Yoon, trained by his father George, was an eight-time Hawaii State champion, an Adidas national and Ringside national champion and a junior Olympic bronze medalist.

“Training went awesome,” he said. “We had no problems. Right now, we’re putting on finishing touches – last pound or two.”

Yoon got his unique nickname from a family member as a child.

“Korican Kid is a nickname my aunt gave me. There’s a Korean part of me and a Puerto Rican part. My dad is 100-percent Korean and my mom is Portuguese and Puerto Rican.”

While he doesn’t know much about upcoming foe Salgado, Yoon says he’s confident he’ll be notching his eleventh pro victory.

“I know he is a former champ and has some experience against top guys. He’s right-handed. He’s a pretty busy fighter, but I’ll be able to keep up with him. I just don’t see how he can do anything to me with my age and physicality advantages. I won’t look for my 11th straight KO, but if it comes, I’ll take it.”

Yoon says he realized his natural power early on in his boxing life. “After my second amateur fight, I realized that when I hit people, they react and start backing up. I can see it in them: the fear.”

The father and son duo still live in Hawaii, but travel to train at their promoter’s Heavyweight Factory Gym in Miami.

“It’s awesome. It’s almost like a dream,” he said. “I have Riddick Bowe in the gym every day mentoring me and, once in a while, we have Evander Holyfield when he’s not busy on trips. My manager and promoters are the best and treat me like someone. I love them. I love the atmosphere.”

A young KO artist making a name for himself quickly with a strong promotional team behind him. Yoon, a deeply religious man, says he’s looking forward to a big year.

“I’m ready to make some big moves. I know my manager, Henry Rivalta, is going to put me into fights with better opponents. I just have to make sure we train hard and put in the work, and I will come out on top.”

