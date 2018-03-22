Victory Will Taste Sweet For Boxer Mussab Abubaker

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Birmingham boxer Mussab Abubaker is hoping for the sweet taste of success when he climbs into the ring for only his second professional fight on BCB Promotions’ ‘Now Or Never’ show – sponsored by BWI Events – at the Genting Arena, Birmingham, on Saturday evening (24th March).

For the 25-year-old from Small Heath spends his days selling amazing sweets and puddings at his shop on Ladywood Road where he has to battle on all sides to keep away from temptation.

Despite the fact he can regularly be found looking after his loyal customers at his Bubble Rolls shop, he claims he rarely eats anything sugary and has no problem keeping his weight down.

Abubaker faces Paul Cummings in a super welterweight battle at the Genting Arena tonight and admits he’s looking forward to a highly charged atmosphere.

He beat Danny Little on points last time out and says he is ready for whatever Cummings throws at him.

He said “I haven’t had the experience or the number of fights that many other boxers have but then neither has Paul so hopefully we will be well matched.

“I’ve been sparring loads and training hard and I’m ready for this next challenge.”

The orthodox fighter said working around tempting sweets and cakes might have earned him the nickname “The Baker of Brum” but it hadn’t fazed him.

“Sometimes when your are surrounded by sweets all day it actually makes you want to eat them even less,” he quipped.

“To be honest ever since I’ve started boxing I’ve had no issues about keeping in shape. I’m ready and raring to go. I have some of my customers coming to support me and I don’t intend to let them down.”

Two IBO Continental fights top the bill as Ludlow’s Craig Morris defends his welterweight title against Leek’s Andy Keates whilst Birmingham’s Andrew Robinson battles Brighton’s Nicky Jenman for the vacant middleweight crown.

Two Area Titles are also on the line as Wolverhampton’s Kyle Williams takes on Nottingham’s Jordan turner for the Midlands Area Bantamweight strap and Birmingham’s Kash Ali steps in with Sheffield’s David Howe for the Central Area Heavyweight crown.

A whole host of local prospects – Kelcie Ball, Tommy Ghent, Tommy Ghent and Tommy Loach – also feature.

Tickets are available from the ticketfactory.com, or the boxers direct, priced at £40, £60, £100 or £150.

