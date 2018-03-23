Elena Gradinar vs. Olivia Gerula – Watch a free live stream

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Women’s fight between undefeated Russian prospect Elena Gradinar and Canada’s former world champion Olivia Gerula will be streamed live on YouTube at noon (12 pm ET) for free.

Salita Promotions’ latest female star, Gradinar (8-0, 2 KOs) take on Gerula (18-17-2, 3 KOs) in a 10-round battle for the IBF Inter-Continental Female Featherweight Championship at the Sport Hall Energia in Narva, Estonia.

Gradinar says her performance will be designed to continue the wave of female boxing’s resurgence currently sweeping through the sporting world. “I am in the best shape of my life and look forward to putting on a great performance for boxing fans as well as supporters of women sports all over the world.”

Her co-promoter, Dmitriy Salita, the former fighter turned promoter known for his ever-growing stable of female talent, says widely used media outlets like YouTube are incredibly useful platforms to showcase top talent to fans, globally.

“I am delighted that boxing fans around the world will get a chance to see this high-quality match-up, featuring two top-rated ladies for the prestigious IBF Intercontinental title,” he said.

“We are constantly working on platforms to bring attention and visibility to the talented female boxers around the world. I am grateful that we have a great promotional partner in Alexander Nevsky Promotion Group, who share the same vision to keeping finding new and exciting ways to bring high-quality boxing content to fans.”

